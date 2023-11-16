Automotive Catalyst Market Is Predicted to Surge USD 20.11 Billion, at A CAGR of 4.64% By 2029

Automotive Catalyst Market

The growing adoption of catalytic converters to reduce vehicular emissions drive the automotive catalyst market.

The automotive catalyst market is driven by stringent emission regulations, increasing vehicle production, and rising adoption of eco-friendly catalytic converters, fostering substantial growth.” — Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automotive catalyst market is expected to grow at 4.64% CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 20.11 Billion by 2029 from USD 13.38 Billion in 2022.

An automotive catalyst is a crucial component integrated into vehicle exhaust systems to facilitate the conversion of harmful pollutants, such as carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, and unburned hydrocarbons, into less harmful substances through catalytic reactions. Typically composed of a substrate coated with catalytically active materials like platinum, palladium, and rhodium, the catalyst plays a pivotal role in reducing the environmental impact of vehicular emissions by promoting the conversion of noxious gases into inert substances, thus contributing to cleaner air and compliance with emission standards.

Ask for Sample PDF Brochure:

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/26687/automotive-catalyst-market/#request-a-sample

Recent Developments:

• 23 March, 2020: BASF introduced FourtuneTM Fluidized Catalytic Cracking (FCC) catalyst to deliver more butylene for refiners.

• 03 August, 2021: Johnson Matthey (JM), a global leader in sustainable technologies and Kebotix, a technology platform company for new chemicals and materials, announced an agreement to explore developing the next generation of coatings for catalytic converters.

The automotive catalyst market is 45% dominated by the Asia-Pacific region.

Rapid economic development and urbanisation in the Asia-Pacific area have increased the number of middle-class people and their disposable income. The market for automotive catalysts has expanded as a result of this development in the demand for passenger cars. Governments in the area have put in place a number of programmes and incentives to encourage the use of greener technologies and lower car emissions. These efforts include tax incentives, tighter emission requirements, and subsidies for electric and hybrid cars. Such activities support the use of vehicle catalysts for reducing emissions and help the Asia-Pacific area maintain its market dominance.

Technological Trends

• Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML): AI and ML continued to advance, with applications in various sectors such as healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and customer service. These technologies were being used for data analysis, automation, and predictive capabilities.

• 5G Technology: The rollout of 5G networks was underway in many parts of the world, promising faster and more reliable internet connectivity. This had implications for enhanced mobile communication, IoT (Internet of Things), and augmented reality applications.

• Edge Computing: Edge computing gained traction as a solution to process data closer to the source rather than relying solely on centralized cloud systems. This was particularly important for applications that require low latency, such as IoT devices and autonomous vehicles.

• Cybersecurity Advancements: With an increase in cyber threats, there was a focus on advancing cybersecurity measures. This included the development of more sophisticated encryption techniques, AI-driven security solutions, and improved threat detection and response capabilities.

• Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology: Blockchain technology continued to be explored beyond cryptocurrencies. Industries like finance, supply chain, and healthcare were looking at ways to leverage decentralized and secure ledgers for improved transparency and efficiency.

Key Factors Influencing the Automotive Catalyst Market

• Stringent Emission Standards: Globally, there has been an increasing focus on reducing vehicle emissions to mitigate air pollution and address climate change concerns. Stringent emission standards imposed by regulatory bodies, such as Euro 6 in Europe and similar standards in other regions, drive the demand for advanced automotive catalysts that effectively reduce harmful pollutants from exhaust gases.

• Rising Electric Vehicle Adoption: The growing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) poses a challenge to the traditional automotive catalyst market. As more vehicles shift toward electric propulsion, internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles may see a decline, affecting the demand for catalytic converters. However, the coexistence of electric and traditional vehicles, as well as hybrid models, may still sustain the market.

• Technological Advancements: Ongoing research and development efforts are focused on improving the efficiency and durability of automotive catalysts. This includes the exploration of new catalyst materials, nano-scale catalysts, and innovative designs to enhance catalytic conversion performance and reduce reliance on precious metals like platinum, palladium, and rhodium.

• Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Technology: The adoption of SCR technology, which involves injecting urea-based solutions to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions, has been increasing. This technology is particularly prevalent in diesel vehicles and is likely to contribute to the automotive catalyst market's growth, especially in regions with strict nitrogen oxide emission standards.

• Global Automotive Production Trends: The overall trends in the automotive industry, including shifts in production volumes, types of vehicles produced, and regional variations, influence the demand for automotive catalysts. Economic factors, consumer preferences, and governmental policies play a crucial role in shaping the market dynamics.

Automotive catalyst Market Players

• CDTi Advanced Materials

• Umicore

• BASF SE

• Cataler Corporation

• Cummins Inc.

• Johnson Matthey

• Heraeus Holding

• INTERKAT Catalyst GmbH

• Tenneco Inc., and IBIDEN

• Solvay

• LB MINERALS, Ltd.

• Corning Incorporated

• DCL International

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/26687/automotive-catalyst-market/

Key Market Segments: Automotive Catalyst Market

Automotive Catalyst Market By Product Type, 2023-2029, (USD Billion, Thousand Units)

• Two-Way Catalytic Converter

• Three-Way Catalytic Converter

• Diesel Oxidation Catalyst

Automotive Catalyst Market By Raw Material, 2023-2029, (USD Billion, Thousand Units)

• Rhodium

• Platinum

• Palladium

Automotive Catalyst Market By Engine Type, 2023-2029, (USD Billion, Thousand Units)

• Diesel

• Gasoline

Automotive Catalyst Market By Application, 2023-2029, (USD Billion, Thousand Units)

• Heavy-Duty Vehicle

• Light-Duty Vehicle

• Passenger Cars

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

• Emission Regulations: Stringent emission norms imposed by governments worldwide drive the demand for automotive catalysts. Catalysts help reduce harmful emissions such as nitrogen oxides (NOx), carbon monoxide (CO), and hydrocarbons from vehicle exhaust.

• Environmental Awareness: Growing awareness about environmental issues and the need for sustainable practices has increased the demand for cleaner technologies in the automotive sector.

• Increasing Vehicle Production: The overall growth in the automotive industry, with a rise in vehicle production, contributes to an increased demand for automotive catalysts.

• Advancements in Catalyst Technologies: Ongoing research and development in catalyst technologies, including innovations in materials and design, can drive market growth.

Restraints:

• High Costs: The cost of implementing advanced catalytic converter technologies can be a restraining factor, particularly for smaller or budget-conscious vehicle manufacturers.

• Resource Dependency: The reliance on precious metals, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium, in catalyst manufacturing can lead to supply chain challenges and price volatility.

Opportunities:

• Electric Vehicle Transition: The increasing focus on electric vehicles (EVs) presents an opportunity for the development of new catalyst technologies specifically tailored for hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles.

• Global Expansion: Opportunities for market expansion exist in regions where emission standards are becoming more stringent and where there is a growing automotive industry.

Challenges:

• Rapid Technological Changes: The automotive industry is undergoing rapid technological changes, including the shift towards electric and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. Adapting to these changes can be challenging for traditional catalyst manufacturers.

• Supply Chain Disruptions: The reliance on specific raw materials, including precious metals, can make the industry susceptible to supply chain disruptions and price fluctuations.

Browse More Reports from Exactitude Consultancy

Sizing Agents Market by Type (Natural (Starch and Starch Derivatives, Carboxymethyl Cellulose, Methyl Cellulose, Hydroxyethyl Cellulose, Chitosan, Acryloyl, Others), Synthetic (Polyvinyl Alcohols, Polyacrylates, Modified Polyesters, Maleic Acid Copolymers, Others)), Application (Textile, Paper, Agriculture, Industrial, Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Paints and Coatings, Cosmetics, Electronics), and Region Global Trends and Forecast from 2023 to 2029

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/27636/sizing-agents-market

Insulation Coating Materials Market by Type (Acrylic Based Insulation Coating, Mullite Based Insulation Coating, YSZ Based Insulation Coating, Polyurethane Based Insulation Coating, Epoxy Based Insulation Coating), End User (Industrial, Aerospace, Building & Construction, Marine, Automotive) And Region, Global Trends and Forecast From 2023 To 2029

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/25015/insulation-coating-materials-market/

Global Masterbatch Market by Type (White, Black, Color, Additive, Fillers), by Polymer (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polyethylene Terephthalate), by Application (Packaging, Building & Construction, Consumer Good, Agriculture, Automotive) and by Region, Global trends and forecast from 2023 to 2029

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/25376/masterbatch-market

Paper Chemicals Market by Chemical Type (Bleaching Chemicals, Pulping Chemicals, Functional Chemicals, Others), by Application (Packaging & Board, Printing & Writing, Hygiene Product, Others) and Region, Global Trends and Forecast from 2023 to 2029

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/25580/paper-chemicals-market/

About Exactitude Consultancy

Exactitude Consultancy is a market research & consulting services firm which helps its client to address their most pressing strategic and business challenges. Our market research helps clients to address critical business challenges and also helps make optimized business decisions with our fact-based research insights, market intelligence, and accurate data.

Contact us

For your special interest research needs at sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com and we will get in touch with you within 24hrs and help you find the market research report you need.

Website: https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/