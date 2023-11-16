Mikra Introduces Serenity, an Innovative Mental Health Product for Anxiety, Available for Purchase on Black Friday

Serenity, a natural supplement based on the proven extract of lavender oil, will be available for sale on Black Friday (November 23, 2023) at weareMikra.com



TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeist Wellness Inc. (“Lifeist” or the “Company”) (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: LFSWF), a health-tech company that leverages advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough ventures that transform human wellness, is pleased to announce that its U.S. biosciences subsidiary Mikra Cellular Sciences Inc. (“Mikra”) will offer Serenity, a natural supplement whose active ingredient has been clinically studied for supporting symptoms of anxiety, for sale at weareMikra.com a month ahead of schedule in late November. Customers are invited to sign up for updates and promotional offers at https://bit.ly/serenity-sign-up.

"We are delighted to bring Serenity to market ahead of schedule and in time for Black Friday, the busiest shopping day of the year," said Meni Morim, CEO of Lifeist. "Serenity ships with a full 30-day supply in every bottle, as compared to the typical 7- or 14-day supply sold in competing lavender-based products. We are confident that our value proposition, combined with a consistent GCMS-verified dose1 of the active ingredient and the gentle flavor profile provided by our proprietary polyterpene blend, will offer customers an attractive natural alternative -- powered by science2 -- to counter anxiety."

The active ingredient in Serenity is a steam extract of lavender oil which has been extensively clinically studied as a frontline solution to anxiety. In a randomized, double-blind clinical trial it out-performed paroxetine (PaxilTM), a frontline SSRI prescribed for the management of generalized anxiety disorder. The same study also concluded that lavender oil extract: "...is efficacious and well tolerated in patients with (generalize anxiety disorder) GAD... [and] can be terminated after 10 weeks of treatment with the full therapeutic dose without down-titration and without causing symptoms of withdrawal."2

Mikra is pushing biosciences beyond the expected with the belief that it is possible to add more vigorous, active, valuable and enjoyable years to your life through protecting and maintaining your cellular health. Lifeist looks forward to bringing this innovative solution to market, and to continuing to build a robust, science-based pipeline of products in 2024.

1 GCMS-verified doses have been rigorously confirmed through Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry analysis, and provide a high level of confidence in the accuracy and reliability of the specified dosage, making it a crucial aspect of quality control in industries where precise and consistent dosing is essential for safety and efficacy.

2 Lavender oil preparation is effective in generalized anxiety disorder - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24456909/