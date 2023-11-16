Stichting Legal Owner Plethora Private Reports Early Warning Report in respect of Infinico Metals Corp. (TSXV: INFM)

UTRECHT, Netherlands, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stichting Legal Owner Plethora Private Equity (“Plethora”) announces that as part of the offering of units of Infinico Metals Corp. (“Infinico”), it has acquired a total of 6,844,197 units (“Units”) of Infinico (the “Acquisition”), with each such Unit being composed of one common share (“Share”) and one half of one Share purchase warrant (“Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Share for a price of $0.15 for a period of 24 months from the date of Acquisition. Prior to the Acquisition, Plethora owned 11,191,778 common shares of the Company, representing 26.98% of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares on both an undiluted and partially diluted basis. Following the Acquisition, Plethora now owns or controls an aggregate 18,075,975 common shares, representing 31.30% of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares on both an undiluted and 35.16% on a partially diluted basis.



In satisfaction of the requirements of National Instrument 62-104 – Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, an early warning report respecting the acquisition of securities by Plethora will be filed under the Company’s SEDAR+ Profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Acquisition was completed for investment purposes. Depending on market and other conditions, Plethora may from time to time in the future increase or decrease their ownership, control or direction over securities of the Company, through market transactions, private agreements, or otherwise.

Plethora is incorporated under the laws of the Netherlands and its head office is located at Eurocenter I, 7th floor, Barbara Stozzilaan 310,1083HN, Amsterdam, Netherlands. The principal business of Plethora is a Management Fund.

For information regarding Plethora, please contact:

Douwe van Hees - Fund Manager

Eurocenter I, 7th floor, Barbara Stozzilaan 310

1083HN, Amsterdam

Netherlands

Phone: +3 16 14 51 46 92

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.



