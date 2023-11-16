Agricultural Films Market Size Will Attain USD 19.72 billion by 2029 growing at 7.47% CAGR

Agricultural Films Market

Agricultural films market grows with increasing demand for efficient crop protection, controlled agriculture, and sustainable farming practices.

The Agricultural Films Market is thriving as greenhouse cultivation becomes more popular, increasing crop yield and protecting against adverse weather conditions. ” — Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The agricultural films market is expected to grow at 7.47% CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 19.72 billion by 2029 from USD 10.3 billion in 2022.

The agricultural films market encompasses the production and utilization of thin plastic films designed for various applications in agriculture. These films serve purposes such as mulching, greenhouse covering, and silage protection, contributing to improved crop yield, soil moisture retention, and weed control. Key technological trends in the agricultural films market include the development of biodegradable and environmentally friendly films, advancements in multi-layer extrusion technologies for enhanced barrier properties, and the incorporation of smart materials for features like controlled-release fertilizers and sensors. Additionally, there is a growing focus on sustainable and recyclable materials in response to increasing environmental concerns, reflecting a broader industry shift toward more eco-friendly agricultural practices.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure of the Report:

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/26643/agricultural-films-market/#request-a-sample

Recent Developments:

• 22 May 2023: BASF’s Coatings division has launched a crowdsourcing digital tool to streamline and enhance color formula search for customers of its two paint brands, NORBIN and Shancai.

• 22 March 2023: BASF introduced a new Ultramid Deep Gloss grade, optimized for highly glossy automotive interior parts, and applied for the first time to the garnish of Toyota‘s new Prius.

The Asia Pacific region is 48% dominating the Agricultural Films Market.

The market was dominated by the Asia-Pacific due to the expanding use of greenhouse films and mulching. Due to the high demand for food from the country’s expanding population, China is the largest consumer of these films in the Asia Pacific region. In China and other significant emerging economies of the Asia Pacific, the availability of plastic raw materials in large quantities is facilitating the development of new products. Favorable government regulations and policies regarding agricultural products and trade also contribute to market expansion.

Technological Trends

• Smart Films and Precision Agriculture:

Integration of smart technologies into agricultural films, such as sensors and monitoring systems, to enable precision agriculture. These technologies provide real-time data on soil conditions, moisture levels, and crop health, allowing for more informed and efficient decision-making.

• Biodegradable and Eco-friendly Films:

Growing emphasis on sustainability has led to the development of biodegradable and environmentally friendly agricultural films. Innovations in materials aim to reduce environmental impact and address concerns related to plastic waste in agriculture.

• Advanced Mulch Films:

Mulch films are used to control weed growth, conserve soil moisture, and regulate soil temperature. Advancements include the use of high-performance materials with enhanced UV resistance and improved mechanical properties to extend the lifespan of mulch films.

• Nanotechnology in Films:

Integration of nanotechnology to enhance the properties of agricultural films. Nanomaterials may be used to improve film strength, UV resistance, and barrier properties. These innovations contribute to increased durability and effectiveness in protecting crops.

• Greenhouse Films with Advanced Properties:

Greenhouse films have seen improvements in terms of light transmission, UV resistance, and insulation properties. Advanced formulations help optimize the greenhouse environment, promoting optimal conditions for plant growth.

• Optical Films for Crop Enhancement:

The use of optical films to modify the light spectrum reaching crops, aiming to enhance growth and yield. These films can selectively manipulate light to optimize photosynthesis and influence plant development.

• Film Recycling Technologies:

Technologies focused on the recycling of agricultural films. Efforts are being made to develop efficient recycling processes, addressing the issue of plastic waste in agriculture and promoting a circular economy.

The market outlook is influenced by several factors:

1. Crop Protection and Yield Enhancement:

Agricultural films are widely used for crop protection, providing a barrier against pests, weeds, and adverse weather conditions. The market's future outlook is linked to the growing need for increased agricultural productivity and crop yield.

2. Greenhouse Farming Trend:

The increasing adoption of greenhouse and tunnel farming practices globally is a significant driver for the agricultural films market. These films contribute to creating a controlled environment, optimizing temperature, humidity, and light conditions for plant growth.

3. Sustainability and Biodegradability:

The demand for sustainable and environmentally friendly agricultural films is rising. Innovations in biodegradable films and those made from recycled materials are likely to shape the future of the market as environmental concerns become more prominent.

4. Technological Advancements:

Ongoing technological advancements in film manufacturing processes, including the development of UV-resistant films, anti-drip films, and films with specific optical properties, are anticipated to drive market growth. These innovations cater to the diverse needs of different crops and climates.

5. Government Regulations and Standards:

Compliance with environmental regulations and standards related to agricultural practices, especially in terms of plastic waste management, can impact the market. Companies that align with or exceed regulatory requirements may gain a competitive edge.

6. Precision Agriculture Practices:

The integration of precision agriculture practices, including the use of agricultural films in conjunction with smart farming technologies, is likely to increase. This can lead to improved resource efficiency and optimized crop management.

Agricultural Films Market Key Players

• Rani Plast

• Armando Alvarez

• BASF SE

• Berry Global Inc.

• Kuraray Co. Ltd.

• Coveris

• RKW Group

• Trioworld Industrier AB

• Exxon Mobil Corporation

• Groupe Barbier

• Novamont S.p.A

Download the Complete Research Study Here in PDF Format @

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/26643/agricultural-films-market/

Key Market Segments: Agricultural Films Market

Agricultural Films Market By Material, 2023-2029, (USD Billion, Kilotons)

• LDPE

• LLDPE

• HDPE

• EVA/EBA

• Reclaims

• Others

Agricultural Films Market By Application, 2023-2029, (USD Billion, Kilotons)

• Greenhouse

• Mulching

• Silage

The Agricultural Films Market Exhibits a Promising Growth Outlook Driven by Several Key Factors.

The relentless global population growth and the consequent demand for increased food production fuel the adoption of agricultural films, which play a pivotal role in enhancing crop yield and protection. Technological advancements in film properties, such as UV resistance and durability, contribute to market expansion. The escalating shift towards greenhouse farming practices, backed by a desire for controlled cultivation environments, further propels the demand for specialized films. Concerns related to climate change and extreme weather events underscore the need for protective measures, with agricultural films providing a viable solution. Supportive government initiatives, subsidies, and a growing awareness of sustainable agriculture practices collectively contribute to the positive trajectory of the agricultural films market. Additionally, increased investments in the agricultural sector and ongoing infrastructure developments bolster the market's prospects.

Market Dynamics

1. Drivers:

a. Growing Population and Food Demand:

- The global population is increasing, leading to a higher demand for food. Agricultural films, such as mulches and greenhouse films, can enhance crop yield and quality, contributing to meeting the growing demand for food.

b. Technology Advancements:

- Advances in agricultural film technology, such as the development of high-performance and specialty films, can improve crop protection, water management, and overall agricultural productivity.

c. Climate Change and Weather Variability:

- Changes in climate patterns and increased weather variability have driven the adoption of agricultural films to protect crops from extreme conditions, control temperature, and conserve water.

d. Government Support and Regulations:

- Government initiatives, subsidies, and regulations supporting sustainable agriculture practices and water conservation can drive the adoption of agricultural films.

2. Restraints:

a. Environmental Concerns:

- The disposal of agricultural films can pose environmental challenges. Non-biodegradable films may contribute to plastic pollution, leading to concerns about long-term environmental impact.

b. High Initial Costs:

- The initial cost of purchasing and installing agricultural films, such as greenhouse structures, can be a barrier for some farmers, particularly in regions with limited financial resources.

3. Opportunities:

a. Increasing Adoption of Greenhouse Farming:

- The trend toward protected agriculture, including greenhouse farming, provides significant opportunities for the agricultural films market. These films help create controlled environments, optimizing crop growth.

b. Biodegradable Films:

- The development and adoption of biodegradable agricultural films present an opportunity to address environmental concerns and align with sustainable agricultural practices.

4. Challenges:

a. Technical Challenges:

- Continuous research and development are necessary to address technical challenges related to film durability, performance under various conditions, and compatibility with different crops.

b. Market Fragmentation:

- The agricultural films market may be fragmented, making it challenging for farmers to navigate and choose the most suitable products for their specific needs.

Frequently Asked Questions

• How big was the agricultural films market in 2022?

• How is the agricultural films market expected to grow by 2029?

• What is the key driver of the agricultural films market?

• Which was the largest segment of the agricultural films market in 2022?

• Which region was the most lucrative in the agricultural films market in 2022?

• Who are the prominent players in the agricultural films market?

Browse More Research Topic on Chemical Industries:

Global Microspheres Market by Type (Hollow, Solid), by Raw Material (Glass, Metallic, Ceramic, Fly ASH), by Application (Construction Composite, Medical Technology, Life Science, Paints and Coatings) and by Region, Global trends and forecast from 2023 to 2029

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/18380/microspheres-market

Optical Ceramics Market by Material (Sapphire, Aluminum Oxynitride, Spinel), End-use (Optics & Optoelectronics, Aerospace and Defense & Security, Energy), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa) Global Trends and Forecast from 2023 to 2029

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/18765/optical-ceramics-market

Low GWP Refrigerants Market by Type (Inorganics, Hydrocarbons, Fluorocarbons), Application (Commercial Refrigeration, Industrial Refrigeration, Domestic Refrigeration), And Region, Global Trends And Forecast From 2023 To 2029

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/17528/low-gwp-refrigerants-market/

Methyl Methacrylate Adhesives Market by Substrate (Metal, Plastic, Composite), by End User (Automotive and Transportation, Building and Construction, Wind Energy, Marine, Aerospace) and by Region, Global Trends and Forecast from 2023 to 2029

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/17686/methyl-methacrylate-adhesives-market/

About Exactitude Consultancy

Exactitude Consultancy is a market research & consulting services firm which helps its client to address their most pressing strategic and business challenges. Our market research helps clients to address critical business challenges and also helps make optimized business decisions with our fact-based research insights, market intelligence, and accurate data.

Contact us

for your special interest research needs at sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com and we will get in touch with you within 24hrs and help you find the market research report you need.

Website: https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/

