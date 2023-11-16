Biosurfactants Market Size Projected to Attain USD 5.99 billion by 2029, grow at a CAGR of 6.31% |Exactitude Consultancy

Biosurfactants Market

Global Biosurfactants Market include Jeneil, Evonik Industries, AGAE Technologies, Glycosurf, Tensiogreen.

Biosurfactants market poised for robust growth driven by sustainable solutions, environmental awareness, and expanding applications.” — Exactitude Consultancy

The Global Biosurfactants Market Size, Scope, and Forecast 2023-2029 report provides an analysis of the Biosurfactants Market with respect to various aspects such as growth factors, challenges, restraints, developments, and opportunities for growth.

The global biosurfactants market is projected to reach USD 5.99 billion by 2029 from USD 3.73 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 6.31 % from 2023 to 2029.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Jeneil, Evonik Industries, AGAE Technologies, Glycosurf, Tensiogreen, Stepan Company, Holiferm, Saraya Co., Soliance, Sasol Chemicals, Solvay. and other Prominent players.

Market News:

25 January, 2023: Holiferm Limited and Sasol Chemicals, a business unit of Sasol Ltd. (JSE: SOL; NYSE: SSL), announced a collaboration to produce and market rhamnolipids and mannosylerythritol lipids (MELs).

Jun 14, 2022: Solvay, a leading supplier of cosmetic ingredients, introduced Mirasoft® SL L60 and Mirasoft® SL A60 – two new high-performance biosurfactants that enable the development of sustainable beauty care products.

Competition is an important issue in any market research analysis. With the help of the competitive analysis provided in the report, players can easily study the key strategies employed by leading players in the Biosurfactants market. The major and emerging players of the Biosurfactants Market are closely studied considering their market share, production, sales, revenue growth, gross margin, product portfolio, and other important factors. This will help players familiarize themselves with the movements of their toughest competitors in the Biosurfactants market.

The segmental analysis section of the report includes a thorough research study on key Type and application segments of the Biosurfactants market

Biosurfactants Market by Type 2023-2029, (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

Glycolipids

Lipopeptides & Lipoproteins

Phospholipids

Polymeric

Others

Biosurfactants Market by Application, 2023-2029, (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

Personal Care

Industrial Cleaners & Detergents

Food Processing

Oilfield Industry

Agriculture Chemicals

Others

If opting for the Global version of Biosurfactants Market; then the below country analysis would be included:

– North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland, and the Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, the Rest of the countries, etc.)

– the Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Important years considered in the Biosurfactants study:

Historical year – 2018-2021;

Base year – 2022;

Forecast period** – 2023 to 2029 [** unless otherwise stated]

Inculcation and Evaluation of Strategic Collaborations: The researchers analyse recent strategic activities like mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures.

Perfect Market Size Estimations: The report analyses the demographics, growth potential, and capability of the Biosurfactants market through the forecast period.

This factor leads to the estimation of the Biosurfactants market size and also provides an outline about how the market will retrieve growth during the assessment period.

Investment Research: The report focuses on the ongoing and upcoming investment opportunities across a particular Biosurfactants market that will help the stakeholders to be aware of the current investment scenario across the market.

