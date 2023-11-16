Industrial Robots Market Size to Surpass USD 108.48 Billion by 2029, at a 9.6% CAGR from 2022 to 2029

Industrial Robots Market

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Exactitude Consultancy, “Industrial Robots Market by Type (Traditional Industrial Robots, Articulated Robots, SCARA Robots, Parallel/Delta Robots, Cartesian/Linear/Gantry Robots), Component, by Region, Global Trends and Forecast from 2022 to 2029”, The market for Industrial Robots to anticipate a rise from USD 47.54 billion in 2021 to USD 108.48 billion by 2029, at 9.6% CAGR over the appraisal period (from 2023 to 2029).

An industrial robot is a type of mechanical device that receives data and is programmed to automatically carry out tasks related to industry production. Depending on the application, these robots can be programmed and the programme can be changed as often as necessary. In automation applications, these kinds of robots help to increase productivity while reducing expenses and producing high-quality goods. Most robot components are drives, end-effectors, robotic manipulators, sensors, and controls. The brain that helps the robot carry out commands is called the robotic controller. Robot sensors, such as microphones and cameras, are used to keep the robot aware of its industrial surroundings.

The robot's arm, known as the robotic manipulator, helps it move and position itself, and its end effectors help it interact with the workpieces. Industry-used robot types include Cartesian, Collaborative, SCARA, Articulated, and Cylindrical. The robot type selected depends on a number of factors, including payload capacity, size requirements, and degree of freedom of movement.

Recent Developments

• In May 2023, FANUC CORPORATION America introduced two new high-payload capacity collaborative robots at Automate 2023. The event showcased the expanded payload capacities of the CRX and CR cobot lines, offering variations capable of handling products from 4 to 50kg. Demonstrations included the CRX-25iA cobot with a 30 kg payload capacity and the CR-35iB cobot with a 50 kg payload capacity, showcasing their capabilities in handling heavy products. FANUC CORPORATION emphasized the reliability, flexibility, and maintenance-free operation of their CRX cobots and the industry-leading strength and small footprint of the CR-35iB cobot.

• In May 2023, Yaskawa Electric Corporation Electric Corporation announced a capital and business alliance with Oishii Farm Corporation, a US-based start-up specializing in strawberry production. The partnership aimed to establish Yaskawa Electric Corporation as a global agricultural and food automation leader by providing Oishii with automation systems based on Yaskawa Electric Corporation's "i³-Mechatronics" solution concept. Together, they aimed to contribute to a sustainable society through a stable food supply and the realization of fully automated strawberry production.

Industrial Robots Market Competitive Landscape:

The major vendors in the Industrial Robots industry are

• ABB

• Yaskawa

• Fanuc

• Kuka

• Mitsubishi Electric

• Kawasaki Heavy Industries

• Denso

• Nachi-Fujikoshi

• Seiko Epson

• Dürr.

DRIVING FACTORS

Increase in Investment across Industries is Driving the Growth of the Market

Generally speaking, industries like consumer electronics, equipment, automotive, pharmaceutical, and packaging are in great demand for industrial robots. This requirement, though, is based on the kind of robot they must install across their sites in order to maximize industrial activity and reduce expenses. Collaborative robots could be used more quickly by companies in the consumer electronics sector, for instance, to boost production flexibility.

The industry is seeing large investments as a result, which is driving up demand for these robots. For instance, Nissan Motor bought two lines of UR10 collaborative robots, or arms, from Universal Robots for its plant in Yokohama in order to reduce labor costs without sacrificing the effectiveness of manufacturing processes like Takt Time. Similarly, businesses involved in the pharmaceutical, consumer electronics, and industrial sectors have all benefited from the market's expansion.

RESTRAINING FACTORS

High Costs of Investments at Initial Stage and Maintenance Hinder the Market Growth

It could be challenging for organizations with little to no relevant experience to make the initial investment. Large capital investments are required for a number of reasons, including procurement, integration, programming, accessories, and maintenance. This could inhibit market growth. Large sums of money are also difficult for small and medium-sized businesses to park because of low-volume manufacturing and a poor return on investment (ROI).

Also, the market is being significantly impacted by the recent end of the COVID-19 pandemic. The rapid closure of several companies and industrial facilities has had a substantial influence on supply chains and overall production. Manufacturers of industrial robots, however, are expected to see an increase in sales and get past the challenges posed by the pandemic.

Key Market Segments: Industrial robots Market

Industrial Robots Market By Type, 2020-2029, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

• Traditional Industrial Robots

• Articulated Robots

• Scara Robots

• Parallel/Delta Robots

• Cartesian/Linear/Gantry Robots

Industrial Robots Market By Component, 2020-2029, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

• Robotic Arms

• Robot Accessories

• End Effectors

• Controllers

• Drive Units

• Vision Systems

• Sensors

• Power Supply

Industrial Robots Market By Regions, 2020-2029, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East And Africa

