Oilfield Surfactants Market Size to Surpass USD 12.5 Billion by 2029, at a 10.6% CAGR from 2022 to 2029

Oilfield Surfactants Market

Global Oilfield Surfactants Market include BASF SE, Chevron Philips, E.I. Dupont, Clariant AG, Dow Chemical, and Ashland Inc., and Clariant Oil Services

Oilfield surfactants market is witnessing substantial growth, driven by escalating oil and gas exploration activities, and the need for efficient chemical solutions in enhanced oil recovery processes.” — Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Exactitude Consultancy, “Oilfield Surfactants Market by Type (Gelling Agents, Friction Reducers, Surfactants, Corrosion & Scale Inhibitors, Acids) Application (Hydraulic Fracturing, Matrix Acidization, Acid Fracking) Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa), Global Trends and Forecast from 2022 To 2029”, The market for Oilfield Surfactants to anticipate a rise from USD 3.6 billion in 2021 to USD 12.5 billion by 2029, at 10.6% CAGR over the appraisal period (from 2023 to 2029).

The purpose of this report is to provide vendors with opportunity areas to pursue by breaking down the market opportunity by region and by segment. It was critical to comprehend the state of the market today and how it is expected to develop going forward in order to assess the opportunity.

To forecast the market, production and consumption patterns are closely compared. The expansion of the nearby market, the revenue growth of the major market vendors, scenario-based analysis, and the expansion of market segments are additional factors taken into account when forecasting the market.

The market was estimated using a top-down and bottom-up methodology, and the results were confirmed through industry interviews. This yielded the market size. We determined the specialty chemicals by segment aggregation, taking into account the market's characteristics, as well as the specialty chemicals' contribution to diversified materials and vendor share.

A number of factors, including opportunities, trends, drivers, and constraints, were identified in order to estimate market growth. The effects of these factors were then analyzed to estimate market growth. We have examined the market's year-over-year growth in order to fully comprehend its expansion. In order to identify growth patterns, historical growth rates were also compared.

Industry Development:

• In August 2020, Nouryon announced that it has expanded its surfactants plant capacity in Stenungsund, Sweden. This expansion also supports the growth for several products and sustainable technologies for markets including oil & gas, lubricants & fuels, and asphalt. This expansion is estimated to cost USD 13.07 million and is expected to complete in 2021. Through this expansion, the company will be able to enhance its product portfolio and cater to a wider customer base.

• In April 2020, Dow chemicals announced the expansion of its existing production plant in Tarragona, Spain. Through this expansion, the company will be able to increase its production capacity for products including lubricants, defoamers, specialty surfactants & ethoxylates, catering to the rising product demand from regions including Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and India.

Oilfield Surfactants Market Competitive Landscape:

The major vendors in the Oilfield Surfactants industry are

• BASF SE

• Chevron Philips

• E.I. Dupont

• Clariant AG

• Dow Chemical

• Ashland Inc.

• Clariant Oil Services

• Clariant International Ltd

Regional Analysis:

Oilfield Surfactants Market is being analyzed by North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, Latin America (LATAM), Middle East & Africa (MEA) regions. Key countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, China, India, Japan, Brazil, UK, Italy, Spain, GCC Countries, and South Africa among others were analyzed considering various micro and macro trends.

Oilfield Surfactants Market : Risk Analysis

Expert analysts at Exactitude Consultancy have performed a risk analysis to determine how external extremities will affect the oilfield surfactants market. We examined the potential effects on the supply chain, distribution, and overall revenue growth of the Oilfield Surfactants Market from geopolitical influence, natural disasters, climate change, legal situations, economic impact, trade and economic policies, social and ethnic concerns, and demographic shifts.

Key Market Segments: Oilfield Surfactants Market

Oilfield Surfactants Market by Type, 2020-2029, (USD Million)

• Gelling Agents

• Friction Reducers

• Surfactants

• Corrosion & Scale Inhibitors

• Acids

Oilfield Surfactants Market by Application, 2020-2029, (USD Million)

• Hydraulic Fracturing

• Matrix Acidization

• Acid Fracking

Oilfield Surfactants Market by Region, 2020-2029, (USD Million)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East And Africa

