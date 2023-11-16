Electric Vehicle Market Size to Surpass USD 628 Billion by 2029, at a 16.4% CAGR from 2022 to 2029

Electric Vehicle Market

Global Electric Vehicle Market include Volvo Cars, Toyota Motor Corporation, Protean Electric, Nissan Motor Corporation Ltd., Hyundai, and Honda Motor

The electric vehicle market is rapidly expanding, advancements in battery technology, and a growing push toward sustainable and energy-efficient transportation solutions globally.” — Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Exactitude Consultancy, “Electric Vehicle Market by Type (Battery Electric Vehicle, Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle, and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle), Vehicle Type (Two-Wheelers, Passenger Cars, and Commercial Vehicles), Vehicle Class (Mid-Priced and Luxury), Top Speed (Less Than 100 MPH, 100 to 125 MPH, and More Than 125 MPH) and Vehicle Drive Type (Front Wheel Drive, Rear Wheel Drive, and All Wheel Drive), Region And Global trends and forecast from 2022 to 2029”, The market for Electric Vehicle to anticipate a rise from USD 160 billion in 2021 to USD 628 billion by 2029, at 16.4% CAGR over the appraisal period (from 2023 to 2029).

The essential factors contributing to the growth of the electric vehicle industry in the forecast period of 2023-2029 include new technological advancements, such as low carbon emission and maintenance, smooth drive, and reduced sound from engines. There is a rapid surge in the demand for electric vehicles as they are fuel-efficient, provides high performance, and are low-emission vehicles. Strict government rules & regulations for vehicle emission, and reduction in the cost of electric vehicle is significantly boosting the market’s growing.

Recent Developments

• In June 2023, PowerCo, a subsidiary of Volkswagen Group, has partnered with Koenig & Bauer to develop a revolutionary technology for battery cell production. The collaboration aims to create a roller press for powder coating electrodes on a large industrial scale, eliminating the need for wet-coating and subsequent drying processes. This Dry Coating procedure significantly reduces energy consumption and eliminates the use of chemical solvents. PowerCo is currently testing and optimizing the technology in a pilot line in Northern Germany. The new procedure has the potential to save approximately 30% of energy and 15% of floor space, and the use of chemical solvents.

• In June 2023, Stellantis and Foxconn have announced the establishment of a joint venture called SiliconAuto. The 50/50 partnership aims to design and sell advanced semiconductors for the automotive industry, including Stellantis, starting in 2026. By combining Foxconn's expertise in the ICT industry with Stellantis' deep understanding of global mobility needs, SiliconAuto will provide a dedicated source of semiconductors for computer-controlled features and modules

Electric Vehicle Market Competitive Landscape:

The major vendors in the Electric Vehicle industry are

• Volvo Cars

• Toyota Motor Corporation

• Protean Electric

• Nissan Motor Corporation Ltd.

• Hyundai

• Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

• Motors

• Ford Motor Company

• Daimler

• Continental

• BMW

• Baic Motor

• ABB Ltd

Global Electric Vehicle Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising environmental consciousness

Electric vehicle sales are rising quickly on a global scale because of their many benefits, which include excellent fuel economy, low maintenance, easy charging, and smooth driving. Due to the fact that electric vehicles are environmentally friendly, a growing number of consumers are choosing passenger and commercial electric vehicles (EVs) over other types of vehicles. The global increase in environmental consciousness is one of the main drivers of the market's expansion.

Reducing the cost of EV batteries to support demand for cost-effective EVs

Because of numerous technological developments, the cost of EV batteries has decreased over the past few years, enabling large-scale mass production of EV batteries. Due to the declining cost of EV batteries and electric vehicles, people are reportedly choosing electric vehicles more frequently, which has apparently resulted in a decrease in the price of electric vehicles. One of the priciest components of an electric car in the past was its battery. Thus, the growth of the market is being driven by the decrease in the cost of EV batteries.

Opportunities

Increasing demand in automotive and transportation

The automotive and transportation industries have a strong demand for electric vehicles. In the automotive and transportation industries, electric vehicles are primarily chosen because they run on batteries, whereas conventional vehicles run on fuel, the cost of which is rising daily. Furthermore, charging electric cars is incredibly practical. As a result, the market is expanding due to the growing demand for electric vehicles in the transportation and automotive industries.

Government initiatives pertaining to electric vehicles

Worldwide, a number of nations have established goals for lowering vehicle emissions. They are encouraging the creation and marketing of electric vehicles in order to achieve this. In order to support the infrastructure of electric vehicles, such as charging stations, the US government invested USD 5 billion in the electric vehicle industry in 2017. A number of nations' governments are offering incentives, like reduced or no registration fees and exemptions from import and purchase taxes. Thus, the market's growth is being driven by government initiatives in different countries.

Key Market Segments: Electric Vehicles Market

Electric Vehicles Market by Type, 2020-2029, (USD Million), (Thousand Units)

• Battery Electric Vehicle

• Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle

• Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle

Electric Vehicles Market by Vehicle Type, 2020-2029, (USD Million), (Thousand Units)

• Two-Wheelers

• Passenger Cars

• Commercial Vehicles

Electric Vehicles Market by Vehicle Class, 2020-2029, (USD Million), (Thousand Units)

• Mid-Priced

• Luxury

Electric Vehicles Market by Top Speed, 2020-2029, (USD Million), (Thousand Units)

• Less Than 100 Mph

• 100 To 125 Mph

• More Than 125 Mph

Electric Vehicles Market by Application, 2020-2029, (USD Million), (Thousand Units)

• Battery Systems

• Ups Systems

• Others

Electric Vehicles Market by Vehicle Drive Type, 2020-2029, (USD Million), (Thousand Units)

• Front Wheel Drive

• Rear Wheel Drive

• All Wheel Drive

