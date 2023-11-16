Largest all-women voyage navigates the Antarctic
Our goal is to help raise the visibility of women in STEMM and collaborate for more sustainable solutions for our planet.”ELTHAM, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An expedition of 188 women from all over the world are navigating the Antarctic Ocean, on a collaborative mission to promote the long-term sustainability of the planet. With representatives from 25 countries, including 28 women from the United States and eight from Canada, the 19-day voyage will provide participants, all with backgrounds in Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, or Medicine (STEMM). Led by global leadership initiative Homeward Bound, the women will experience first-hand one of the earth’s most precious ecosystems.
“Our goal is to help raise the visibility of women in STEMM and collaborate for more sustainable solutions for our planet. The adventure these women are experiencing gives them an unparalleled view of one of the most remote locations on the planet. Antarctica not only provides early warning signs of climate change – it also represents the fragility of our natural world, and why we need to protect it,” says CEO of Homeward Bound, Pamela Sutton-Legaud.
Sustainable practices are not just a global concern; they are a local necessity. From the melting glaciers in Canada, to shifting weather patterns in the US, the diverse range of ecosystems in each country mean they face their own sets of unique challenges in the realm of climate change. While both countries have made significant progress in advancing sustainability practices, the issue of female leadership within these sectors needs to be addressed.
“Homeward Bound exists to enable more women in STEMM to harness the tools they need to excel in their industries – particularly in the fight for the sustainability of our planet. The world needs to create a space for their ideas to be heard, as the drastic effects of climate change become more apparent globally,” says Sutton-Legaud.
Homeward Bound’s overall mission is to empower 10 000 women with STEMM backgrounds to lead, influence, collaborate and contribute to policy and decision-making towards a more sustainable future by 2036. Leading up to the departure, the women were immersed in a 12-month virtual leadership programme, to develop their leadership, visible impact and strategic capabilities. During the voyage they continue their learning during lectures, workshops, and collaboration sessions, all designed to help them harness their individual leadership skill sets in the fight for change and global sustainability.
“As this group navigates an epic journey, they are a reminder that women in STEMM are not just the key to understanding our planet’s challenges; they are the architects of the solutions to improving the sustainability of our planet. Together, they inspire a global effort towards a more equal leadership landscape, and a better future for our world,” says Sutton-Legaud.
The first voyage (The Ushuaia) returns to Argentina on 22 November, and the second (The Island Sky) returns on 1 December. For more information about the cohort, and the organisation, visit www.homewardboundprojects.com.au.
