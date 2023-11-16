Highway Drive-Assist Market Size to Surpass USD 2.3 Billion by 2029, at a 24.6% CAGR from 2022 to 2029

Highway Drive-Assist Market

Global Highway Drive-Assist Market include Robert Bosch, ZF Friedrichshafen, Magna, Continental, Valeo and others.

Highway drive-assist market is surging, fueled by advancements in autonomous driving tech, elevating safety & convenience on highways through widespread adoption of advanced driver assistance systems.” — Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Exactitude Consultancy, “Highway Drive-Assist Market by Type (Mid Segment, Luxury Segment) Function (Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Centering Assist, Collision-Avoidance Assist) Component (Camera, Radar, Ultrasonic Sensor, Software Module, Navigation) Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa), Global Trends and Forecast from 2022 to 2029”, The market for Highway Drive-Assist to anticipate a rise from USD 2.3 billion in 2021 to USD 11.2 billion by 2029, at 24.6% CAGR over the appraisal period (from 2023 to 2029).

As a crucial component of the transportation and mobility sector, the global highway driving assist market is mainly concerned with preventing traffic accidents and guaranteeing secure driving conditions. Smart advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS) and automated driving technologies, which reduce fuel consumption, are among the cutting-edge technologies powering it. A comprehensive analysis of the market is given in the Global Highway Driving Assist Market report. A thorough analysis of the market's major segments, trends, drivers, constraints, competitive environment, and other important factors is provided in this report.

Recent News:

• In March 2023, Valeo, a global automotive supplier announced 2 new major contracts for its third-generation LiDAR sensors. It is the best-in-class technology sensor for the next generation of highly automated systems that will operate in wider areas and at higher speeds for vehicles on highways.

• In January 2023, Continental, a technology company, and Amberella Inc., an edge AI semiconductor company, announced a strategic partnership to develop assisted and automated driving systems with a full software stack to make a way for autonomous mobility.

Highway Drive-Assist Market Competitive Landscape:

From large companies to small ones, many companies are actively working in the highway drive assist market. These key players include Robert Bosch, ZF Friedrichshafen, Magna, Continental, Valeo and others.

Global Highway Driving Assist Market Definition

Highway driving assistance is a crucial component of car safety that can be used to prevent crashes as well as to prevent them from happening. It refers to technologies and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) intended to help drivers steer and control their cars on highways or high-speed roads. By preventing crashes, lessening their severity, and safeguarding the vehicle, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) are smart, integrated in-vehicle safety systems that contribute to the maintenance of safe driving conditions.

The main goals of global highway driving assist systems are to improve drivers' convenience, safety, and comfort when they are traveling long distances on highways. They use sensor data to monitor the vehicle's surroundings, detect lane markings, recognize objects, and make decisions or take actions to assist the driver in keeping a safe distance from other vehicles, staying in the lane, and averting possible collisions. Modern technology systems integrate a range of sensors, cameras, and software algorithms to offer features like adaptive cruise control, automatic braking, collision avoidance, and lane-keeping assistance.

These systems often use advanced technologies such as computer vision, machine learning, artificial intelligence, LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) sensors, radar, and computer vision in order to process and analyze real-time data. As a result, the car is better equipped to make judgment calls and adjust to changing road conditions. Within the transportation and mobility sector, the Global Highway Driving Assist Market plays a crucial role in supplying services and solutions that support the upkeep of road safety for all vehicles operating on highways.

Key Market Segments: Highway Drive-Assist Market

Highway Drive Assist Market by Type, 2020-2029, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

• Mid Segment

• Luxury Segment

Highway Drive Assist Market by Function, 2020-2029, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

• Adaptive Cruise Control

• Lane Keeping Assist

• Lane Centering Assist

• Collision-Avoidance Assist

Highway Drive Assist Market by Component, 2020-2029, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

• Camera

• Radar

• Ultrasonic Sensor

• Software Module

• Navigation

Highway Drive Assist Market by Region, 2020-2029, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East And Africa

