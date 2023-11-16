MetaWorks Platforms Launches Spatials.com: A Visionary AI-Powered Metaverse Platform Unveiling the Future of Education, Finance and Entertainment

Fairfield, CA., Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. (“MetaWorks” or the “Company”), (CSE: MWRK and OTCQB: MWRK), an award-winning Web3 company that owns, operates and develops platforms in the entertainment & technology space today announced that it has launched www.Spatials.com , its AI-Powered Metaverse Platform.



Today marks a historic moment for MetaWorks as Spatials.com unveils a groundbreaking metaverse platform, revolutionizing the realms of education, entertainment, and finance. Spatials.com integrates cutting-edge AI technology into dynamic virtual spaces, propelling the metaverse into new dimensions of creativity, engagement, and financial empowerment powered by AI.

Transformative Education Experiences

In the education sector, Spatials.com is set to redefine learning for the K to 12 market initially. Inspired by the success of virtual gaming environments like Minecraft and Roblox, Spatials.com introduces metaverse environments powered by AI teacher assisted avatars. These avatars make learning an immersive adventure, offering personalized guidance and creating an engaging educational experience for young minds.

"Spatials.com seeks to transform education by harnessing the potential of the metaverse and AI. Our AI powered avatars will serve as assistants for teachers and redefine how children learn, making learning not just educational, but fun, engaging and interactive," said Scott Gallagher, MetaWorks President.” He continued, “With regards to the opportunity, a recent Gallop poll found that 1 in 4 American parents are dissatisfied with the quality of schools in the US. Add to that a recent USA today article that found that 86% of US public schools are struggling to hire enough teachers. States like Florida alone are reporting severe shortages in retaining teachers, bus drivers and other support staff with some 40% of teachers quitting in the first 5 years. So, there’s no question about the size of opportunity. Our goal is to create environments that are familiar to kids, to change the feeling they have about school and learning, to help them gain a deeper connection to the process that we feel, will lead to much better outcomes.”

Uniting Communities through Entertainment

In the realm of entertainment, Spatials.com utilizes AI and the metaverse to enhance fan engagement and improve ticketing while fostering vibrant communities around content. Virtual experiences transcend traditional boundaries and can be linked to real world events, bringing people together in both a shared digital space and real-world events to enjoy immersive entertainment like never before.

"Our goal here is to unite global audiences and fuel increased engagement through the power of AI and the metaverse. Spatials.com offers a platform for virtual concerts, meet and greets, private jam sessions, movies and more, creating communities that transcend physical limitations," added Mr. Gallagher.

Financial Empowerment through AI

Spatials.com revolutionizes the investor relations process for companies with AI-powered avatars as a company's investor relations representative in a branded environment in the metaverse that’s open 24/7/365. The avatars provide shareholders with anywhere, anytime access to accurate corporate information, both current and historical, dramatically improving the investor relations landscape for public companies.

"Our AI-powered investor relations rooms in branded metaverse environments are designed to provide shareholders with unparalleled access to information. They also remove some of the burden on companies to ensure their stockholders are up to date with the most current company information. Spatials.com aims to empower investors with real-time insights, fostering a new era of transparent and informed decision-making," explained Scott Gallagher, president of MetaWorks Platforms.

Company Contact:

Scott Gallagher, President

(727) 417-7807

scott@metaworksplatforms.io

About MetaWorks Platforms, Inc.

MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. (OTCQB: MWRK) is an award-winning Web3 company that operates an AI-powered Metaverse and Spatial Computing platform operating in the Education, Entertainment and Enterprise space. The Company owns, operates and builds AI-powered blockchain and fintech platforms in the film, fan engagement, music, payments and Educational space focused on leveraging Web3 technologies and partnerships to create disruptive technology based products, services and Companies. The Company owns and operates: Spatials.com, Vuele.io, MusicFX.io and others.