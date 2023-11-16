Cookin Partners with Sobeys Inc. to Empower Local Chefs and Transform Home Dining

Exclusive Canadian grocery partnership will support local professional chefs while offering consumers access to authentic, made-to-order homemade meals delivered to their doors

Toronto, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cookin, a fast-growing homemade food delivery marketplace, where tens of thousands of Torontonians are connecting with the city’s most talented home chefs to access authentic homemade meals, is excited to announce its strategic partnership with Sobeys Inc.

"This strategic partnership embodies the shared missions of both organizations, with Sobeys committed to nurturing families and communities, and Cookin’s vision to unite people through food,” said Morley Ivers, CEO, Cookin. “Together, we will promote diverse food culture, support local culinary talent and entrepreneurs, and offer customers a variety of thrilling offers centred around authentic and personal culinary experiences."

The partnership aims to elevate local food creators from all over the world as they build and scale their individual businesses, while celebrating the vibrant, diverse food scene that Toronto has to offer.

It will also help to transform home dining by connecting more Torontonians with a new way to experience convenient homemade meals. Families can use Cookin to supplement their weekly meal preparation or offer a unique culinary experience to share with family and friends. Cookin users can schedule delivery for their meals in advance or place an order on-demand for immediate delivery. And through compelling joint initiatives, consumers will also be provided with creative ideas for their meals when cooking at home, as Cookin food creators experiment firsthand with Sobeys ingredients and exclusive products for topical meal ideas.

“When it comes to families and friends bonding over meals, we couldn’t be more enthusiastic to support creative and talented Cookin chefs,” said Julie van Wyck, Head of Corporate Strategy and Development, Sobeys Inc. “This new partnership will help the Toronto culinary community thrive, highlight our incredible products and is aligned with our passion for local, fresh and multicultural offerings.”

As part of this exclusive partnership, Sobeys and Cookin customers can look forward to exclusive engaging content and complementary offers. More opportunities for continued collaboration will be unveiled in the future.

"As a Cookin chef, it's exciting to see Sobeys recognize our enthusiasm for authentic local cuisine from such a diverse range of cultures," said Sand Tsoi, the Cookin chef who operates the Baan Thai store on the Cookin marketplace. "With their support, we can collectively bring more visibility to local food entrepreneurs and chefs like me, empowering a vibrant culinary community that benefits both our customers and the community at large."

About Empire: Empire Company Limited (TSX: EMP.A) is a Canadian company headquartered in Stellarton, Nova Scotia. Empire's key businesses are food retailing, through wholly owned subsidiary Sobeys Inc., and related real estate. With approximately $31.5 billion in annual sales and $16.5 billion in assets, Empire and its subsidiaries, franchisees and affiliates employ approximately 131,000 people.

About Cookin: Cookin is the world’s homemade food delivery marketplace, an online homemade food delivery platform that connects talented professional chefs directly to households across the city. For more information, please visit: https://www.cookin.com/.

