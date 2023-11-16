Defence ministry commits to ADMM+ cooperation for comprehensive security: minister

VIETNAM, November 16 - JAKARTA — Việt Nam’s Ministry of Defence will actively and responsibly engage in cooperation initiatives and mechanisms in the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM+) for a constructive, comprehensive and effective security structure, said defence minister General Phan Văn Giang.

He is leading the Vietnamese delegation to attend the 10th ADMM+ with defence officials of ASEAN and its eight partner countries, which are Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, Russia and the US.

Speaking at the event, General Giang proposed to continue highlighting the central role of ASEAN, strengthening strategic trust on the basis of laws, mutual respect and benefit, and equality.

Conflicts and disputes should be addressed through peaceful means and open, practical dialogues, he said, adding that ADMM+ should always be the point of connection for all stakeholders.

The Vietnamese defence minister hoped to further integrate ADMM+ and other cooperation frameworks in the three pillars of the ASEAN community, which are the ASEAN Political-Security Community (APSC), the ASEAN Economic Community (AEC) and the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (ASCC).

He also called for favourable conditions to fully and stringently implement the DOC, or Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea).

He also expected that a practical and effective Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC) would soon be achieved in alignment with international laws, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, contributing to peace, stability, security, safety and freedom of navigation and overflight in the East Sea.

Many other officials in attendance also shared the same perspective.

Addressing the meeting in his opening speech, Indonesian defence minister Prabowo Subianto underlined that with a spirit of openness and tolerance, ASEAN hoped to work with its partners in resolving the emerging security challenges.

The mechanism of ADMM+ is a platform to strengthen collaboration for a peaceful and secure environment in the region, he said.

Following the ASEAN cooperation report by the bloc’s secretary-general Kao Kim Hourn, country representatives exchanged their views on regional and international security concerns, including the Ukraine, Israel-Hamas, Myanmar and Korean Peninsula issues, while focusing on the values of peace and stability.

Defence ministers and officials also highlighted the importance of the fundamental principles and objectives stated in the UN Charter, the ASEAN Charter, the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC), the Bali Process, as well as compliance with international laws in maintaining peace, prosperity and security in the region.

Partner countries also affirmed their support for the central role of ASEAN in cooperation mechanisms in the area, while stressing the significance of maritime security, particularly regarding the vital maritime routes in the East Sea.

The list of countries participating in the 2024-2027 ADMM+ Experts Working Group was also announced at the event on Thursday.

The meeting also issued a joint declaration of the ADMM+ on women, peace and security.

A handover ceremony for the ADMM and ADMM+ chairmanship was also held on the same day, officially announcing Lao Ministry of National Defence as the chair for the two meetings in 2024. — VNS