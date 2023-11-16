Submit Release
Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Reports Third Quarter of 2023 Unaudited Financial Results

  • Net revenues for the third quarter of 2023 increased by 93.1% year-over-year to RMB1,294 million (US$177 million), compared with RMB670 million for the same period of 2022.

  • Net income for the third quarter of 2023 was RMB262 million (US$36 million), compared with RMB111 million for the same period of 2022. Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)1 for the third quarter of 2023 increased by 144.7% year-over-year to RMB272 million (US$37 million), compared with RMB111 million for the same period of 2022.

  • EBITDA (non-GAAP)2 for the third quarter of 2023 was RMB370 million (US$51 million), compared with RMB171 million for the same period of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)3 for the third quarter of 2023 increased by 122.4% year-over-year to RMB380 million (US$52 million), compared with RMB171 million for the same period of 2022.

SHANGHAI, China, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (“Atour” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ATAT), a leading hospitality and lifestyle company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter of 2023 Operational Highlights

As of September 30, 2023, there were 1,112 hotels with a total of 128,681 hotel rooms in operation across Atour’s hotel network, representing a rapid increase of 26.4% and 25.3% year-over-year in terms of the number of hotels and hotel rooms, respectively. As of September 30, 2023, there were 577 manachised hotels under development in our pipeline.

The average daily room rate4 (“ADR”) was RMB495 for the third quarter of 2023, compared with RMB424 for the third quarter of 2022 and RMB475 for the previous quarter. The ADR for the third quarter of 2023 recovered to 111.2% of 2019’s level for the same period.

The occupancy rate4 was 82.4% for the third quarter of 2023, compared with 72.0% for the third quarter of 2022 and 77.1% for the previous quarter. The occupancy rate for the third quarter of 2023 recovered to 106.6% of 2019’s level for the same period.

The revenue per available room4 (“RevPAR”) was RMB424 for the third quarter of 2023, compared with RMB321 for the third quarter of 2022 and RMB384 for the previous quarter. The RevPAR for the third quarter of 2023 recovered to 117.8% of 2019’s level for the same period.

The GMV5 generated from our scenario-based retail business was RMB302 million for the third quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 292.0% year-over-year.

“In the third quarter of 2023, we sustained our robust growth and delivered remarkable performance across our business lines,” said Mr. Haijun Wang, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Atour. “Our ADR and occupancy rate continued to rise significantly in the third quarter, boosting RevPAR to a record high. While maintaining strong momentum in hotel signings and openings, we also persisted in advancing product innovation. In November, we officially launched our new flagship product in the upper midscale segment, Atour 4.0 'With Nature.' Through comprehensive upgrades and unique deep-sleep-inspired amenities, Atour 4.0 creates a space infused with contentment and relaxation for our guests, reflecting our relentless pursuit of delivering the ultimate accommodation experience. Additionally, our scenario-based retail business achieved outstanding results this quarter, with GMV reaching a new record high. Leveraging our deep understanding of customers’ real needs and our efficient mechanism for new product development, we successfully launched several blockbuster Atour Planet products, further solidifying our leading position in the sleep market. Moving forward, we will remain dedicated to Atour’s original aspirations, guaranteeing exceptional customer experiences in accommodation and beyond while creating an intimate ambiance where people can warmly connect,” Mr. Wang concluded.

Third Quarter of 2023 Unaudited Financial Results

    Q3 2022   Q3 2023
(RMB in thousands)         
Revenues:        
Manachised hotels   427,038   781,112
Leased hotels   159,565   238,190
Retail revenues and others   83,510   274,802
Net revenues   670,113   1,294,104
 

Net revenues. Our net revenues for the third quarter of 2023 increased by 93.1% to RMB1,294 million (US$177 million) from RMB670 million for the same period of 2022, mainly driven by the robust growth in both hotel and scenario-based retail businesses.

  • Manachised hotels. Revenues from our manachised hotels for the third quarter of 2023 increased by 82.9% to RMB781 million (US$107 million) from RMB427 million for the same period of 2022. This increase was primarily driven by the ongoing expansion of our hotel network and the growth of RevPAR. The total number of our manachised hotels increased from 847 as of September 30, 2022, to 1,080 as of September 30, 2023. RevPAR of our manachised hotels surpassed 2019’s level and increased to RMB418 for the third quarter of 2023 from RMB317 for the same period of 2022.

  • Leased hotels. Revenues from our leased hotels for the third quarter of 2023 increased by 49.3% to RMB238 million (US$33 million) from RMB160 million for the same period of 2022. This increase was primarily due to the growth of RevPAR, which surpassed 2019’s level and increased to RMB571 for the third quarter of 2023 from RMB384 for the same period of 2022.

  • Retail revenues and others. Revenues from retail and others for the third quarter of 2023 increased by 229.1% to RMB275 million (US$38 million) from RMB84 million for the same period of 2022, with scenario-based retail revenues growing by 291.7% year-over-year to RMB235 million. This increase was driven by widespread recognition of our retail brand and compelling product offerings, as well as improved product development and distribution capabilities.
    Q3 2022   Q3 2023
(RMB in thousands)        
Operating costs and expenses:        
Hotel operating costs   (389,108 )   (616,537 )
Other operating costs   (44,945 )   (130,682 )
Selling and marketing expenses   (30,405 )   (112,273 )
General and administrative expenses   (45,591 )   (79,382 )
Technology and development expenses   (16,446 )   (20,367 )
Total operating costs and expenses   (526,495 )   (959,241 )
 

Operating costs and expenses for the third quarter of 2023 were RMB959 million (US$131 million). Excluding the impact from share-based compensation expenses of RMB10 million, operating costs and expenses for the third quarter of 2023 increased by 80.3% to RMB949 million, compared with RMB526 million for the same period of 2022.

  • Hotel operating costs for the third quarter of 2023 increased by 58.4% to RMB617 million (US$85 million) from RMB389 million for the same period of 2022. This increase was mainly due to the increase in variable costs, such as supply chain costs, associated with the continued growth of our hotel business. Hotel operating costs accounted for 60.5% of manachised and leased hotels’ revenues for the third quarter of 2023, compared with 66.3% for the same period of 2022. The decrease was attributable to the increase in hotel revenues driven by the ongoing expansion of our hotel network and the growth of RevPAR.

  • Other operating costs primarily consist of costs for our scenario-based retail business and other businesses. Other operating costs for the third quarter of 2023 increased by 190.8% to RMB131 million (US$18 million) from RMB45 million for the same period of 2022, primarily driven by increased costs associated with the rapid growth of our scenario-based retail business. Other operating costs accounted for 47.6% of retail revenues and others for the third quarter of 2023, compared with 53.8% for the same period of 2022. The decrease was attributable to the improved profitability of our retail business.

  • Selling and marketing expenses for the third quarter of 2023 increased by 269.3% to RMB112 million (US$15 million) from RMB30 million for the same period of 2022. This increase was mainly due to the rapid growth of our scenario-based retail business particularly driven by online channels. Selling and marketing expenses accounted for 8.7% of net revenues for the third quarter of 2023, compared with 4.5% for the same period of 2022.

  • General and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2023 were RMB79 million (US$11 million). Excluding the impact from share-based compensation expenses of RMB9 million, general and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2023 increased by 53.3% to RMB70 million, compared with RMB46 million for the same period of 2022. General and administrative expenses, excluding the impact from share-based compensation expenses, accounted for 5.4% of net revenues for the third quarter of 2023, compared with 6.8% for the same period of 2022.

  • Technology and development expenses for the third quarter of 2023 were RMB20 million (US$3 million), compared with RMB16 million for the same period of 2022.

Other operating income primarily consists of income from government subsidies and value-added tax related benefits. Other operating income for the third quarter of 2023 was RMB6 million (US$1 million), compared with RMB5 million for the same period of 2022.

Income from operations for the third quarter of 2023 was RMB341 million (US$47 million), compared with RMB148 million for the same period of 2022.

Other expenses, net for the third quarter of 2023 was RMB1 million (US$0.2 million), which was generally in line with the same period of 2022.

Income tax expense for the third quarter of 2023 was RMB94 million (US$13 million), compared with RMB41 million for the same period of 2022.

Net income for the third quarter of 2023 was RMB262 million (US$36 million), compared with RMB111 million for the same period of 2022.

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) for the third quarter of 2023 was RMB272 million (US$37 million), representing an increase of 144.7% compared with RMB111 million for the same period of 2022.

Basic and diluted income per share/American depositary share (ADS). For the third quarter of 2023, basic income per share was RMB0.63 (US$0.09), and diluted income per share was RMB0.63 (US$0.09). Basic income per ADS for the third quarter of 2023 was RMB1.89 (US$0.27), and diluted income per ADS was RMB1.89 (US$0.27).

EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the third quarter of 2023 was RMB370 million (US$51 million), compared with RMB171 million for the same period of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the third quarter of 2023 was RMB380 million (US$52 million), representing an increase of 122.4% compared with RMB171 million for the same period of 2022.

Cash flows. Operating cash inflow for the third quarter of 2023 was RMB543 million (US$74 million). Investing cash outflow and financing cash outflow for the third quarter of 2023 were RMB779 million (US$107 million) and RMB98 million (US$13 million), respectively.

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash. As of September 30, 2023, the Company had a total balance of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of RMB2.2 billion (US$301 million).

Debt financing. As of September 30, 2023, the Company had total outstanding borrowings of RMB72 million (US$10 million) and the unutilized credit facility available to the Company was RMB380 million.

______________________________
1 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) is defined as net income excluding share-based compensation expenses.
2 EBITDA (non-GAAP) is defined as earnings before interest expense, interest income, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization.
3 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) is defined as EBITDA excluding share-based compensation expenses.
4 Excludes hotel rooms that were previously requisitioned by the government for quarantine needs in response to the COVID-19 outbreak or otherwise became unavailable due to temporary hotel closures. ADR and RevPAR are calculated based on tax inclusive room rates.
“ADR” refers to the average daily room rate, which means room revenue divided by the number of rooms in use for a given period;
“Occupancy rate” refers to the number of rooms in use divided by the number of available rooms for a given period;
“RevPAR” refers to revenue per available room, which is calculated by total revenues during a period divided by the number of available rooms of our hotels during the same period.
5 “GMV” refers to gross merchandise value, which is the total value of confirmed orders placed by our end customers with us or our franchisees, as the case may be, and sold as part of our retail business, regardless of whether the products are delivered or returned, calculated based on the prices of the ordered products net of any discounts offered to our end customers.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern time on Thursday, November 16, 2023 (or 9:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on the same day). 

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.yaduo.com, and a replay of the webcast will be available following the session.

For participants who wish to join the conference call via telephone, please pre-register using the link provided below. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers and a personal PIN in order to join the conference call.

Details for the conference call are as follows: 

Event Title: Atour Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call
Pre-registration Link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI7b474638520c4f9d93533dc6ffedd502

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company’s unaudited consolidated financial results presented in accordance with U.S. Generally-Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses the following non-GAAP measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission: adjusted net income (loss), which is defined as net income (loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses; EBITDA, which is defined as earnings before interest expense, interest income, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization; adjusted EBITDA, which is defined as EBITDA excluding share-based compensation expenses. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results” set forth at the end of this release.

The Company believes that EBITDA is widely used by other companies in the hospitality industry and may be used by investors as a measure of the financial performance. Given the significant investments that the Company has made in leasehold improvements and other fixed assets of leased hotels, depreciation and amortization comprises a significant portion of the Company’s cost structure. The Company believes that EBITDA will provide investors with a useful tool for comparability between periods because it eliminates depreciation and amortization attributable to capital expenditures. Adjusted net income and adjusted EBITDA provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s performance by excluding share-based compensation expenses, as the investors can better understand the Company’s performance and compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis excluding share-based compensation expenses which are not expected to result in cash payment. The Company believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing the Company’s performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to the Company’s historical performance. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are also useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used regularly by Company management in financial and operational decision-making. The accompanying tables provide more details on the reconciliations between GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures.

The use of these non-GAAP measures has certain limitations as the excluded items have been and will be incurred and are not reflected in the presentation of these non-GAAP measures. Each of these items should also be considered in the overall evaluation of the results. The Company compensates for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of the relevant items both in its reconciliations to the U.S. GAAP financial measures and in its consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating the performance of the Company.

In addition, these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures utilized by other companies since such other companies may not calculate these measures in the same manner as the Company does.

About Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATAT) is a leading hospitality and lifestyle company in China, with a distinct portfolio of lifestyle hotel brands. Atour is the leading upper midscale hotel chain in China and is the first Chinese hotel chain to develop a scenario-based retail business. Atour is committed to bringing innovations to China’s hospitality industry and building new lifestyle brands around hotel offerings.
For more information, please visit https://ir.yaduo.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited
Email: ir@yaduo.com

Piacente Financial Communications
Email: Atour@tpg-ir.com
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677

—Financial Tables and Operational Data Follow—

ATOUR LIFESTYLE HOLDINGS LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(All amounts in thousands, except share data and per share data, or otherwise noted)
             
    As of   As of
    December 31,   September 30,
    2022   2023
    RMB   RMB   USD1
Assets            
Current assets            
Cash and cash equivalents   1,589,161   2,197,677   301,217
Short-term investments   157,808   783,861   107,437
Accounts receivable   132,699   143,446   19,661
Prepayments and other current assets   133,901   246,319   33,761
Amounts due from related parties   53,630   117,830   16,150
Inventories   57,460   113,660   15,578
Total current assets   2,124,659   3,602,793   493,804
Non-current assets            
Restricted cash   946   644   88
Contract costs   67,270   84,166   11,536
Property and equipment, net   360,300   305,979   41,938
Operating lease right-of-use assets   1,932,000   1,737,158   238,097
Intangible assets, net   5,537   4,643   636
Goodwill   17,446   17,446   2,391
Other assets   141,335   135,625   18,590
Deferred tax assets   112,533   85,238   11,683
Total non-current assets   2,637,367   2,370,899   324,959
Total assets   4,762,026   5,973,692   818,763
             
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity            
Current liabilities            
Operating lease liabilities, current   319,598   301,967   41,388
Accounts payable   184,901   410,294   56,236
Deferred revenue, current   202,996   334,634   45,865
Salary and welfare payable   103,539   147,558   20,225
Accrued expenses and other payables   330,282   648,202   88,843
Income taxes payable   31,336   118,092   16,186
Short-term borrowings   142,828   70,000   9,594
Current portion of long-term borrowings   29,130   -   -
Amounts due to related parties   3,004   2,326   319
Total current liabilities   1,347,614   2,033,073   278,656
Non-current liabilities            
Operating lease liabilities, non-current   1,805,402   1,613,495   221,148
Deferred revenue, non-current   277,841   348,476   47,762
Long-term borrowings, non-current portion   2,000   2,000   274
Other non-current liabilities   141,763   180,887   24,793
Total non-current liabilities   2,227,006   2,144,858   293,977
Total liabilities   3,574,620   4,177,931   572,633

______________________________
1 Translations of balances in the consolidated financial statements from RMB into US$ for the third quarter of 2023 and as of September 30, 2023 are solely for readers convenience and were calculated at the rate of US$1.00=RMB 7.2960, representing the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board on September 30, 2023.


ATOUR LIFESTYLE HOLDINGS LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(All amounts in thousands, except share data and per share data, or otherwise noted)
             
    As of   As of
    December 31,   September 30,
    2022     2023  
    RMB   RMB   USD1
Shareholders’ equity            
Class A ordinary shares   229     244     33  
Class B ordinary shares   56     56     8  
Additional paid in capital   1,286,189     1,500,836     205,707  
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)   (78,304 )   287,172     39,360  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (10,865 )   15,141     2,075  
Total shareholders’ equity attributable to shareholders of the Company   1,197,305     1,803,449     247,183  
Non-controlling interests   (9,899 )   (7,688 )   (1,053 )
Total shareholders’ equity   1,187,406     1,795,761     246,130  
Commitments and contingencies   -     -     -  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   4,762,026     5,973,692     818,763  


ATOUR LIFESTYLE HOLDINGS LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(All amounts in thousands, except share data and per share data, or otherwise noted)

                         
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
    2022     2023     2022     2023  
    RMB   RMB   USD1   RMB   RMB   USD1
Revenues:                        
Manachised hotels   427,038     781,112     107,060     995,977     1,854,393     254,166  
Leased hotels   159,565     238,190     32,647     414,020     645,024     88,408  
Retail revenues and others   83,510     274,802     37,665     226,813     661,332     90,643  
Net revenues   670,113     1,294,104     177,372     1,636,810     3,160,749     433,217  
Operating costs and expenses:                        
Hotel operating costs   (389,108 )   (616,537 )   (84,503 )   (1,037,383 )   (1,507,682 )   (206,645 )
Other operating costs   (44,945 )   (130,682 )   (17,912 )   (118,550 )   (323,157 )   (44,292 )
Selling and marketing expenses   (30,405 )   (112,273 )   (15,388 )   (85,937 )   (262,682 )   (36,004 )
General and administrative expenses   (45,591 )   (79,382 )   (10,880 )   (132,968 )   (346,036 )   (47,428 )
Technology and development expenses   (16,446 )   (20,367 )   (2,792 )   (50,216 )   (54,988 )   (7,537 )
Total operating costs and expenses   (526,495 )   (959,241 )   (131,475 )   (1,425,054 )   (2,494,545 )   (341,906 )
Other operating income   4,816     6,475     887     31,583     43,653     5,983  
Income from operations   148,434     341,338     46,784     243,339     709,857     97,294  
Interest income   3,887     8,456     1,159     9,485     20,812     2,853  
Gain from short-term investments   2,773     8,875     1,216     6,537     23,197     3,179  
Interest expense   (1,534 )   (723 )   (99 )   (4,855 )   (4,326 )   (593 )
Other expenses, net   (1,181 )   (1,471 )   (202 )   (3,059 )   (4,442 )   (609 )
Income before income tax   152,379     356,475     48,858     251,447     745,098     102,124  
Income tax expense   (41,239 )   (94,408 )   (12,939 )   (72,762 )   (225,804 )   (30,949 )
Net income   111,140     262,067     35,919     178,685     519,294     71,175  
Less: net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests   (190 )   1,049     144     (1,692 )   2,211     303  
Net income attributable to the Company   111,330     261,018     35,775     180,377     517,083     70,872  
                         
Net income   111,140     262,067     35,919     178,685     519,294     71,175  
Other comprehensive income                        
Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of nil income taxes   4,728     3,014     413     9,404     26,006     3,564  
Other comprehensive income, net of income taxes   4,728     3,014     413     9,404     26,006     3,564  
Total comprehensive income   115,868     265,081     36,332     188,089     545,300     74,739  
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests   (190 )   1,049     144     (1,692 )   2,211     303  
Comprehensive income attributable to the Company   116,058     264,032     36,188     189,781     543,089     74,436  
Net income per ordinary share                        
—Basic   0.30     0.63     0.09     0.48     1.28     0.18  
—Diluted   0.30     0.63     0.09     0.48     1.25     0.17  
Weighted average ordinary shares used in calculating net income per ordinary share                        
—Basic   376,970,454     412,683,043     412,683,043     376,970,454     403,206,606     403,206,606  
—Diluted   376,970,454     416,140,935     416,140,935     376,970,454     414,425,523     414,425,523  


ATOUR LIFESTYLE HOLDINGS LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands of RMB, except share data and per share data, or otherwise noted)
                         
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
    2022     2023     2022     2023  
    RMB   RMB   USD1   RMB   RMB   USD1
                         
Cash flows from operating activities:                        
Net cash generated from operating activities   179,713     543,072     74,434     318,695     1,424,637     195,263  
Cash flows from investing activities:                        
Payment for purchases of property and equipment   (6,699 )   (4,487 )   (615 )   (23,795 )   (31,897 )   (4,372 )
Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment   -     670     92     -     670     92  
Payment for purchases of intangible assets   (542 )   -     -     (1,142 )   -     -  
Payment for purchases of short-term investments   (764,350 )   (2,494,000 )   (341,831 )   (1,850,550 )   (5,826,210 )   (798,549 )
Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments   767,123     1,719,014     235,610     1,857,087     5,213,708     714,599  
Net cash used in investing activities   (4,468 )   (778,803 )   (106,744 )   (18,400 )   (643,729 )   (88,230 )
Cash flows from financing activities:                        
Acquisition of non-controlling interest   (350 )   -     -     (350 )   -     -  
Proceeds from borrowings   -     -     -     169,000     40,000     5,482  
Repayment of borrowings   (3,000 )   (848 )   (116 )   (76,480 )   (141,958 )   (19,457 )
Proceeds from stock option exercises   -     53,159     7,286     -     53,159     7,286  
Payment for dividends   -     (150,579 )   (20,639 )   -     (150,579 )   (20,638 )
Payment for initial public offering costs   -     -     -     (721 )   -     -  
Net cash (used in) generated from financing activities   (3,350 )   (98,268 )   (13,469 )   91,449     (199,378 )   (27,327 )
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash   1,271     3,014     414     5,066     26,684     3,657  
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   173,166     (330,985 )   (45,365 )   396,810     608,214     83,363  
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period   1,263,173     2,529,306     346,670     1,039,529     1,590,107     217,942  
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period   1,436,339     2,198,321     301,305     1,436,339     2,198,321     301,305  


ATOUR LIFESTYLE HOLDINGS LIMITED
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(In thousands of RMB, except share data and per share data, or otherwise noted)
                         
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
    2022     2023     2022     2023  
    RMB   RMB   USD1   RMB   RMB   USD1
                         
Net income (GAAP)   111,140     262,067     35,919     178,685     519,294     71,175  
Share-based compensation expenses, net of tax effect of nil2   -     9,924     1,360     -     161,502     22,136  
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)   111,140     271,991     37,279     178,685     680,796     93,311  
                                   
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
    2022     2023     2022     2023  
    RMB   RMB   USD1   RMB   RMB   USD1
                         
Net income (GAAP)   111,140     262,067     35,919     178,685     519,294     71,175  
Interest income   (3,887 )   (8,456 )   (1,159 )   (9,485 )   (20,812 )   (2,853 )
Interest expense   1,534     723     99     4,855     4,326     593  
Income tax expense   41,239     94,408     12,940     72,762     225,804     30,949  
Depreciation and amortization   20,854     21,413     2,935     61,449     65,599     8,991  
EBITDA (non-GAAP)   170,880     370,155     50,734     308,266     794,211     108,855  
Share-based compensation expenses, net of tax effect of nil2   -     9,924     1,360     -     161,502     22,136  
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)   170,880     380,079     52,094     308,266     955,713     130,991  

______________________________
2 The share-based compensation expenses were recorded at entities in PRC. Share-based compensation expenses were non-deductible expenses in PRC. Therefore, there is no tax impact for share-based compensation expenses adjustment for non-GAAP financial measures.

Key Operating Data

  Number of Hotels   Number of Rooms
  Opened in Q3 2023 Closed in Q3 2023 As of
September 30, 2023 		  As of
September 30, 2023
Manachised hotels 81 2 1,080   123,831
Leased hotels - 1 32   4,850
Total 81 3 1,112   128,681


                                               As of September 30, 2023
Brand
 Positioning Properties Rooms
    Manachised Leased  
A.T. House Luxury - 1 214
Atour S Upscale 54 8 9,430
ZHOTEL Upscale 1 - 52
Atour Upper midscale 835 22 99,907
Atour X Upper midscale 97 - 10,605
Atour Light Midscale 93 1 8,473
Total   1,080 32 128,681


  Three Months
Ended
September 30, 2019 		  Three Months
Ended
September 30, 2022 		  Three Months
Ended
June 30, 2023 		  Three Months
Ended
September 30, 2023
               
Occupancy rate(in percentage)              
Manachised hotels 76.4%     72.0%     76.8%     82.2%  
Leased hotels 85.8%     71.6%     83.0%     86.6%  
All hotels 77.3%     72.0%     77.1%     82.4%  
               
ADR(in RMB)              
Manachised hotels 432.1     419.5     468.1     489.4  
Leased hotels 550.5     506.3     611.5     629.9  
All hotels 445.4     424.3     474.8     495.4  
               
RevPAR(in RMB)              
Manachised hotels 344.5     317.4     376.6     417.9  
Leased hotels 497.5     384.4     536.8     571.4  
All hotels 360.0     321.1     383.6     424.1  

______________________________
3 Excludes hotel rooms that were previously requisitioned by the government for quarantine needs in response to the COVID-19 outbreak or otherwise became unavailable due to temporary hotel closures. ADR and RevPAR are calculated based on tax inclusive room rates. 


