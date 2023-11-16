MoIT starts project to promote greater energy eficiency

VIETNAM, November 16 - HÀ NỘI A project to promote energy efficiency among large business enterprises has been started by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), in collaboration with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO).

The project, which targets better energy efficiency (EE) through the Energy Management Systems (EnMS) and energy efficiency practices in small and medium-sized enterprises in the country, is part of the Vietnam-EU Sustainable Energy Transition Programme (SEPT) sponsored by the European Union (EU), implemented by UNIDO and the MoIT over a period of five years, from 2023 to 2027.

The project's mission objective is to increase market demand and application of EE solutions in industrial activities to achieve greater efficiency, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and carbon emissions, and enhance the productivity and competitiveness of Việt Nam's industrial sectors.

The three main components of the project consist of the strengthening of institutional and policy frameworks; implementing capacity-building programmes and EnMS; and system optimisation on ten targeted industries including paper and pulp, food processing, seafood processing, textiles, chemical and fertiliser manufacturing, rubber processing, metallurgy and steel, cement, plastics, and beverages.

"The project plays a crucial role in the MoIT's implementation of EE activities to increase the country's energy efficiency, as well as being a part of a national programme during the 2019-25 period, aiming to save 5-7 per cent of Việt Nam's total energy consumption," said Phương Hoàng Kim, the project's director and head of the Department of Energy Efficiency and Sustainable Development under the MoIT.

"We hope that the IEEP project component of the SEPT will help the National Programme on energy-efficient and effective use achieve its set goals and contribute to supporting Việt Nam in fulfilling commitments to sustainable energy transition and achieving net-zero emissions by 2050," said Kristina Bünde, Head of Cooperation, Delegation of the European Union to Việt Nam said.

Attending the launch event were delegates from the MoIT, the EU, the UNIDO, State agencies, international organisations, banks, financial institutions, associations, consulting companies, suppliers of EE services and equipment, business enterprises, universities and research institutes from within and outside of Việt Nam. VNS