Int’l industrial machinery, equipment, technology expo opens in HCM City

VIETNAM, November 16 -

HCM CITY — The International Exhibition on Industrial Machinery, Equipment, Technology and Products in HCM City (VINAMAC EXPO 2023) is taking place at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre.

The three-day event, which kicked off on Thursday in the city, comprises nearly 1,000 booths by 750 companies from 15 countries and territories, including India, Germany, the US, South Korea, Japan, Russia, Malaysia, mainland China and Taiwan.

It showcases a range of industrial machinery and equipment, control and automation technology, welding and cutting technology, cast iron, steel, metallurgy, metal engineering technology, adhesives and tapes, paints and coatings, and products involved in the plastic, rubber and chemical industries.

In his speech at the expo's opening ceremony, chairman of HCM City Automation Association Lê Hoài Quốc described the event as a good chance for businesses to introduce their products to a large number of domestic and international businesses and associations, and then seek new cooperation opportunities.

A highlight of VINAMAC EXPO 2023 is a “Common House” run by HCM City Department of Industry and Trade. The area provides a venue for domestic and foreign firms to explore each other’s demands and share information on Việt Nam’s industrial sector.

It also introduces the department's support policies and programmes on supporting business development between now to 2030 besides the city's key products in the fields of mechanical engineering-automation, rubber-plastics, and food processing.

Several seminars, business forums, business matching, the introduction of new technologies and products, and performances of robots and automation technology will be held on the sidelines of the event, according to organisers.

Trips for foreign businesses to visit industrial parks and factories in Hà Nội, HCM City, Bình Dương, Bắc Ninh and other localities will also be included, they said.

The event is co-organised by Vietnam Advertisement and Fair Exhibition JSC (Vietfair) and the department’s HCM City Centre for Supporting Enterprise Development, with the support of several business associations. — VNS