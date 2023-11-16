Over 600 transactions recorded at Việt Nam-China International Trade Fair

VIETNAM, November 16 - LÀO CAI — More than 600 transactions, 89 agreements and 22 pairs of contracts were signed during the six-day Viet Nam-China International Trade Fair, which wrapped up in Việt Nam’s northern border province of Lào Cai on November 15.

The fair helped to promote not only trade ties but also cooperation in culture, tourism and investment between the two countries, said Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Huy Tưởng.

With more than 500 booths by over 300 businesses from eight Chinese cities and provinces and 50 Vietnamese localities, the event attracted some 150,000 visitors, creating about VNĐ60 billion (US$2.46 million) in revenue for participating businesses.

Within the framework of the fair, there were talks between authorities of Vietnamese and Chinese localities and conferences, which paved the way for cooperation in such fields as import-export services, logistics, transportation, tourism, finance, and processing and manufacturing, and people-to-people exchange.

The annual trade fair is held alternatively by Lào Cai and Yunnan, according to an agreement between the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade and Yunnan authorities. — VNS