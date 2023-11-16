Boeing executive says committed to building aviation ecosystem in Việt Nam

VIETNAM, November 16 -

SAN FRANCISCO — Boeing is committed to building an aviation ecosystem in Việt Nam, concentrating on developing aviation infrastructure, training human resources, and building airports and airplane maintenance and repair establishments, Dr. Brendan Nelson, Senior Vice President of the US-based Boeing Company told President Võ Văn Thưởng.

At a meeting with President Thưởng in San Francisco on November 15 afternoon (local time) as part of the Vietnamese leader's trip to attend the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week and bilateral activities in the US, Nelson, who is also President of Boeing Global, stressed that the development of the aviation industry will open up many new opportunities for Việt Nam and its people.

He expressed his hope that with its experience, Boeing will assist Việt Nam in training pilots, technicians, flight service personnel, and aviation safety managers, as well as constructing and operating airports and aircraft maintenance and repair centres.

President Thưởng spoke highly of business cooperation between Boeing and Vietnamese aviation enterprises, saying that the cooperation between Việt Nam and the US has been strongly advanced with specific projects.

He also emphasised the importance of establishing an aviation ecosystem in Việt Nam, saying that this is also an area where Việt Nam has demand because the need for air travel among Vietnamese people is increasing.

The State leader showed his desire for more collaborative activities between Boeing and Vietnamese businesses in the future. — VNS