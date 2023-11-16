President asks Apple to invest in Việt Nam, join 5G development

VIETNAM, November 16 -

SAN FRANCISCO — Vietnamese President Võ Văn Thưởng on November 15 (local time) hosted a reception for CEO of Apple Tim Cook, during which the Vietnamese leader appreciated Apple for expanding its business and production in Việt Nam, saying that Apple’s products have provided many opportunities for Vietnamese youths to access and use high-tech devices.

He welcomed Apple's proposals and business strategies, stressing that the upgrade of Việt Nam-US bilateral relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership is a great opportunity for Apple to expand its investment activities in the Southeast Asian nation, especially in high-tech industry which is a priority of Việt Nam.

For his part, Cook said Việt Nam is part of Apple's special business strategy as several products of the firm have been produced in the Southeast Asian nation, including Macbook, Ipad, Apple Watch.

He held that Việt Nam's digital economy is thriving, and many leading global electronics and technology companies, including those from the US, are increasingly investing in production and business in the country. Việt Nam also possesses high-skilled engineers and technology professionals, Cook said.

The Apple CEO recommended several issues for development in Việt Nam, stating that Việt Nam needs to continue improving the system of standards for the application of 5G technology, refining the legal framework to support digital economic development, and carefully consider factors related to the application and development of artificial intelligence.

President Thưởng affirmed that the Vietnamese State and Government have worked hard to perfect mechanisms and policies, especially improving the country's investment and business environment to facilitate foreign businesses’ investment.

Việt Nam has made efforts to upgrade telecommunications standards, and improve the legal framework to support digital economic development, digital infrastructure, and digital workforce training, he said, suggesting Apple support Việt Nam in these endeavors.

The President called on Apple to pour more investments into Vietnamese localities, especially major provinces and cities, adding that US firms can join the development and application of 5G technology in the country. — NS