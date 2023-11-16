European Commission submits proposal for 12th package of sanctions against Russia

On 14 November, the EU High Representative Josep Borrell and the Commission submitted a proposal for the 12th package of sanctions to the Council.

Borrell proposes to sanction over 120 additional individuals and entities for their role in undermining the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

The proposal includes people from the Russian military, defence, and IT sectors, as well as other important economic operators.

He also proposes to adopt new import and export bans and new actions to narrow the oil price cap and to counter circumvention of EU sanctions.

“The proposed measures target those who have orchestrated the recent illegal so-called “elections” in the territories of Ukraine that Russia has temporarily occupied, those responsible for the forced “re-education” of Ukrainian children and actors spreading disinformation and propaganda in support of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine,” says a press release by the European Union External Action Service.

