Ukraine becomes a fully-fledged participant in the EU Civil Protection Mechanism

Ukraine has become a full member of the EU Civil Protection Mechanism after the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine officially ratified the Agreement of Ukraine’s Participation on 8 November.

The agreement allows Ukraine to fully cooperate with the EU in the field of civil protection and disaster risk management, ensuring better coordination and response during emergencies. From now on, Ukraine will benefit from the same rights and obligations as other EU countries.

EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarína Mathernová said: “The Mechanism has played an essential part in our support to Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion – and before. Ukraine’s full-fledged participation is another testament to our ever-closer relations.”

The EU’s Civil Protection Mechanism is the world’s largest system of coordinated international assistance during emergency situations. It comprises EU Member States and ten close EU partners as participating states, including Ukraine. When an emergency overwhelms the response capabilities of a country in Europe and beyond, one can request assistance through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

The European Commission, through its Emergency Response Coordination Centre, plays a key role in coordinating the disaster response worldwide. Since its inception in 2001, the EU Civil Protection Mechanism has been activated for more than 600 emergencies and crises inside and outside the EU.

