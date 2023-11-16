Today's Popular Movies Show An Increased Resurgence Of 80s Era Nostalgia
Both Large Studio Films and Independents Are Reviving Retro Culture In Their Most Successful Movies
I made it as funny as it is thrilling, like the movies I loved as a kid. It’s not to be taken too seriously. If you can live with that, I promise it’ll be a fun ride!”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There’s no doubt, 80s-era throwback films and TV shows have recently gained momentum with audiences. Need Proof? Just look at the immense popularity of the television series Stranger Things or the Blockbuster hit film Top Gun: Maverick. It seems audiences are turning their attention to a nostalgic era, but why? Perhaps the lack of seriousness in our childhood entertainment is an attraction all on its own.
Ideas that were popular decades ago have been recreated over and over and updated to fit our changing times, adding earnest tones to make storylines more believable and foregoing the comedy which made these shows popular in the first place. The original Batman television series (1966-1968) was described by executive producer William Dozier as the only situation comedy on the air without a laugh track. Just take a look at how serious a man dressed as a bat who fights crime is taken today.
To step back and watch any of the dozens of popular tv shows and films of the 80s will remind viewers just how no-too-serious the themes of old were. Shows like the A-team, Magnum P.I. and Buck Rogers were all created as serious action dramas in their time, yet by today’s standards are seen as tongue-and-cheek and ofter referred to as “cheesy”.
So why have audiences foregone comedy in favor of more serious themes? Well, it appears they haven’t. Audiences are showing they don’t necessarily want to take everything so serious. It’s easier and more fun when they don’t have to think so hard about storylines or make sense of all that’s presented to them on the screen.
While some big budget Hollywood films have adopted the more serious approach with their story telling, some Independent films are sticking with a more fun approach. Up and coming filmmaker Bryan Brooks favors the more comedic themes when it comes to his productions. Brooks finished work on his film WRECKER (2022) at the end of last year and has watched it gain momentum on Prime Video, YouTube Movies and Tubi. The film took several years to complete as Bryan Brooks, acting as a one-man film studio, completed every step of the filmmaking process by himself. “I created the movie I always wanted to see. It's got action from start to finish, a great story, interesting characters, romance, adventure, turmoil, horror and zombies… don’t forget the zombies. But, I made it as funny as it is thrilling, like the movies I loved as a kid. It’s not to be taken too seriously. If you can live with that, I promise it’ll be a fun ride!”
The whole concept of creating a film is to garner success through the pleasing of its audience. Adding comedy to tone down the severity of a storyline helps audiences take a breath and relax into the film, accepting it for what it is, entertainment. John Landis’ American Werewolf In London established a very clear pattern of joke/scare, joke/scare, and audiences absolutely ate up the dichotomy. That film is still considered one of the greatest horror films ever created. Bryan Brooks drew heavily from the lessons of Landis’ classic and the 80s nostalgia can be seen in Brooks film Wrecker (2022). Brooks hopes audiences will continue their interest in retro themes and ideas as he plans to add an 80s mentality in his future projects. More information about Bryan Brooks and his film endeavors can be found at https://www.wreckerthemovie.com and his current action/thriller feature film Wrecker (2022) is available on the following services;
Tubi
YouTube Movies
Prime Video
