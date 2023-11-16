TAIWAN, November 16 - President Tsai meets permanent representatives to United Nations from Taiwan's allies

On the morning of November 16, President Tsai Ing-wen met with a delegation of permanent representatives to the United Nations from Taiwan's allies. In remarks, President Tsai stated that over the years, our allies have been key partners in Taiwan's efforts to engage with the world, and thanked Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, the Republic of Nauru, Belize, and the Republic of Paraguay for speaking out for Taiwan. The president emphasized that we will continue to actively participate in international affairs, strive to safeguard the universal values of freedom and democracy, and work together with the international community to promote global and regional development. She also said she looks forward to the continued backing of our diplomatic partners, so that we can support one another on the international stage and foster mutually beneficial development for our respective nations.

A translation of President Tsai's remarks follows:

I am delighted to see Ambassador Inga Rhonda King of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Ambassador Amatlain Elizabeth Kabua of the Marshall Islands, and Chargé d'Affaires José Eduardo Pereira Sosa of Paraguay and his wife once again. I also welcome Ambassador Carlos Fuller of Belize and his wife on another visit to Taiwan and Ambassador Margo Reminisse Deiye of Nauru on her first visit to our country.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, the Marshall Islands, Nauru, Belize, and Paraguay are all staunch diplomatic allies of Taiwan. Over the years, our interactions have grown increasingly close. Acting on the principles of steadfast diplomacy and mutual assistance for mutual benefit, we have worked with each of your countries on multiple cooperation projects.

On my visits to Belize and Paraguay in 2018; to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, the Marshall Islands, and Nauru in 2019; and to Belize again this April, I saw the outcomes of collaboration between Taiwan and our allies growing ever more fruitful. I believe that by continuing to strengthen cooperation with our diplomatic allies, our relations will become even deeper, spurring mutual development.

Over the years, our allies have been key partners in Taiwan's efforts to engage with the world. This September at the general debate of the United Nations General Assembly and the SDG Summit, President Santiago Peña Palacios of Paraguay, President David Kabua of the Marshall Islands, then-President Russ Joseph Kun of Nauru, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Prime Minister John Briceño of Belize all spoke out for Taiwan. On behalf of the Taiwanese people, I express my deepest gratitude.

In recent years, Taiwan has shared its experience in combating the COVID-19 pandemic with the world, and we have overcome its challenges together. Our actions have demonstrated that Taiwan is a force for good in the world and an indispensable member of the international community. In the future, we will continue to actively participate in international affairs and strive to safeguard the universal values of freedom and democracy. Working in tandem with the international community, we will continue to promote global and regional development.

With the continued backing of our diplomatic partners, we look forward to supporting one another on the international stage and fostering mutually beneficial development for our respective nations. In closing, I wish you all a fruitful and successful visit.

Ambassador King then delivered remarks, saying that on behalf of Belize, the Marshall Islands, Nauru, Paraguay, and her own country Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, she has the honor of expressing their sincere gratitude to the government and the people of Taiwan. She said that Taiwan is an exemplar of good governance, unbridled creativity and innovation, unyielding patience, resilience, and determination, and that it is a significant contributor to peace, security, and development in our international community. She added that they are proud to be called our allies.

Ambassador King said that they have benefited from our unwavering generosity through education, health, agriculture, technology, and more, and are therefore unrelenting in their advocacy for Taiwan's meaningful participation within and among our planet's community of peoples. She mentioned that when they visited the secretary-general and his team at the International Cooperation and Development Fund, they were reminded of one of the principles that undergirds Taiwan's philosophy of engagement with its friends within the international community, that is, "Giving back, having received."

Ambassador King pointed out that the Taiwanese way of engagement encompasses principles of reciprocity, collaboration and inclusivity, knowledge sharing, compassion, and peace-making, but never at the expense of good governance and always placing a premium on compliance with international norms. She observed that these are foundational to the spirit and letter of the United Nations Charter. Ambassador King stated that it is for this reason that they will continue to advocate for Taiwan's meaningful participation within the international community, and that maintaining the spirit of the United Nations Charter is indispensable to ensuring a peaceful world, and so, together they will strive for a better world.

Ambassador King said that small though they might be, they insist that principles matter and that their belief in the greater good matters. She said that they maintain their efforts to ensure that no one is left behind, adding that together we aim for the achievement of the 2030 Agenda and its 17 Sustainable Development Goals and for the future we want and need.