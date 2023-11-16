OBIGO Partners with 3SS to Bring Rich Array of Entertainment Apps and Services to Cars
Content-rich 3Ready Automotive entertainment is now pre-integrated into OBIGO • Creates an in-car entertainment solution that accelerates time-to-market
3SS is well respected within the global pay-TV industry and we’re delighted now to bring world-class 3Ready entertainment to OBIGO. Now, OEMs can deliver 3Ready’s compelling content to car-buyers”SEOUL, KOREA, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 3 Screen Solutions (3SS), leading provider of software for video entertainment service providers, and OBIGO, provider of automotive browsers, app store and white label technology solutions for carmakers, together announce their collaboration. Popular OBIGO embedded in-car browser is now pre-integrated with 3SS’ 3Ready Automotive video entertainment platform.
— David Hwang, Founder and CEO of OBIGO
Automobile manufacturers, content providers and consumers can benefit from the 3SS+OBIGO collaboration in many ways. With the widespread use of the OBIGO browser, deployed in millions of cars on the road, more consumers will be able to enjoy 3Ready-powered entertainment.
Speedy product rollout for OEMs, great user experiences for consumers, continuous improvement and expansion
OBIGO has over 25 years of browser experience and embedded systems, delivering highly optimized technology to OEMs worldwide.
3Ready Automotive enables the super-aggregation of different content sources in vehicles with a bespoke user experience. 3SS created 3Ready Automotive to empower carmakers to provide their customers with a next-level entertainment hub featuring a wealth of attractive content, adapted to car- and market-specific requirements, and with personalized content-centric discovery and access.
This technology partnership delivers a highly capable and flexible ready-to-use embedded in-car solution that accelerates time-to-market for automotive customers.
With this pre-integration, the automaker is relieved of the requirement to invest the time, money and other resources needed to develop its own native entertainment system. The joint solution also minimizes technology risk, and technical hurdles resulting from the unique challenges of the in-vehicle environment.
The carmaker stays in control
Flexibility is a core benefit of the pre-integration. The service configuration and the user interface of the 3Ready Automotive platform is customizable based on the OEM’s requirements. The 3Ready entertainment platform can be accessed via the OBIGO browser. Alternatively, a standalone OEM entertainment app based on 3Ready can be provided in OBIGO's recently launched App Store.
3Ready comes with a built-in Content Management System, the 3Ready Control Center, empowering OEMs to always stay in the driver’s seat. The OEM can adapt and enhance the service throughout their products’ lifecycle. Automotive manufacturers deploying 3Ready through OBIGO can fully manage and optimize user experience (UX), in real-time, tailored to various criteria such as model and market, across the whole fleet. All from one location, the carmaker can refine the UX dynamically, and ensure local requirements, such as language and licensing rights, are always catered for.
Award-winning 3Ready comprises multiple partnerships with local and global content providers, including recently announced YouTube and Zattoo, with many more to follow. 3Ready’s ever-growing content offering comes pre-certified, so OEMs can fast-track their in-car entertainment service launches even further.
Two proven and complementary solutions
The combination of two widely used and proven technologies results in numerous advantages. OBIGO is one of the most widely used embedded in-vehicle browsers; it is currently available in over 6 million vehicles worldwide, in multiple car models.
BMW, Hyundai Motor Group, KG Mobility, Toyota, Renault Group, among others, have integrated OBIGO into their products.
3Ready has been recognized with over 25 prestigious TV technology industry awards. Proven and trusted 3Ready is currently being enjoyed in nearly 70 million households worldwide, in user-centric entertainment services provided by many of the world’s leading pay-TV providers and telecoms companies.
Content providers benefit from a technically mature and stable solution that delivers a high-quality and extremely fast streaming experience, which in turn raises customer satisfaction to the highest level.
“3SS is well respected within the global pay-TV industry and we’re delighted with our partnership to bring the world-class 3Ready user experience to OBIGO customers,” said David Hwang, Founder and CEO of OBIGO. “Now, OEMs who choose OBIGO can deliver 3Ready’s compelling array of content to car-buyers, pre-integrated and pre-verified, so they can launch faster.”
“Our pre-integration represents a truly best-in-class in-vehicle browsing and entertainment solution, and we’re thoroughly excited to deliver 3Ready-enriched OBIGO to our current and future customers,” he added.
“Our collaboration with OBIGO is a significant milestone for 3Ready,” said Kai-Christian Borchers, Co-founder and Managing Director of 3SS. “As a company, OBIGO is an innovation powerhouse, and the much-loved OBIGO browser has been a game-changer in vehicle-based infotainment. We’re tremendously excited about our partnership, and we look forward to great things to come as we move forward together.”
About OBIGO Inc.
OBIGO is a company that provides web services and software products for various devices and platforms. It was founded in 1997 and is based in Seoul, South Korea. Some of its solutions include HTML5 browsers, app frameworks, web applications and App store for automotive, smart phones, smart TV, and other consumer electronics. OBIGO is a public company listed on the KOSDAQ market since 2021. Today, OBIGO provides highly optimized mobility solutions to flexibly connect various in-vehicle contents for automobile manufacturers such as Hyundai Motor Group, Toyota, Renault Group, KG Mobility, etc. obigo.com
About 3 Screen Solutions (3SS)
3SS delivers experiences people love. We enable seamless entertainment experiences across all screens, for and together with service providers worldwide. Founded in 2009, we are an acknowledged leader in system integration, software engineering, UI/UX design innovation and solution architecture. We created 3Ready, the world's leading product platform, to accelerate launches of entertainment services on all devices, co-create and enable customer-centric innovation. The award-winning 3Ready product platform counts 24 operators with 68+ million users reach, and four automotive projects. These include 4iG, A1 Telekom Austria Group, Allente, Altibox, Astro, Elisa Estonia, Eutelsat, Liberty Global, Norlys, O2/Telefonica, ORS, Proximus, SES, Swisscom, TCC Uruguay, Tele2, TELUS, Vodafone and Yes. Broadcast customers include Blockbuster, Joyn (ProSiebenSat.1/Discovery), n-tv, ProSiebenSat.1, SUPER RTL (TOGGO), and Viacom, among others. Please visit 3ss.tv for more information and follow us on LinkedIn.
