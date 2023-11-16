Toolagen Set to Showcase Innovation and Leadership at Europe's Premier Business Event

Toolagen, a prominent digital transformation consultancy, is set to take part in the London Business Show on 22nd- 23rd November, 2023 at the ExCeL London.

REDHILL, SURREY, UNITED KINGDOM, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Toolagen, a pioneering digital transformation company in the UK, is set to make waves at the London Business Show. Considered as Europe's largest business exhibition, the exhibition is scheduled to take place on 22nd-23rd November at the ExCeL London. Much like every year, this annual event promises to be a landmark occasion, bringing together industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and professionals from across the continent.

Toolagen is proud to announce its active participation in this esteemed gathering. The company is poised to exhibit the award-winning solutions it has built for some of the major players in the insurance and finance sector, as well as for promising startups. Through this event, Toolagen plans to uphold the visionary tech leadership, highlighting its commitment to utilising emerging technologies such as AI and Machine Learning to build scalable tech startups.

Furthermore, Amar Galla, the Founder and CEO of Toolagen will take centre stage at the London Business Show, offering his observations and insights on "Building Your Tech Startup as a Non-Technical Founder." Mr. Galla's insights into navigating the challenges of launching and growing a tech startup without a technical background are sure to captivate and inspire the audience. With years of experience at the helm of Toolagen, his expertise is invaluable to aspiring entrepreneurs looking to carve their path in the tech landscape.

"We are thrilled to be a part of the London Business Show, an event that epitomises innovation and business excellence," said Mr. Galla. "Our participation underscores Toolagen's commitment to driving technological advancements and fostering entrepreneurial spirit. I am honoured to share my experiences and insights on building a tech startup as a non-technical founder, aiming to empower and motivate others on their entrepreneurial journey."

Toolagen invites attendees, media representatives, and fellow exhibitors to visit their stand at B1174 to explore the latest innovations they have been part of and engage with the team.

For more information about Toolagen and its participation in the London Business Show, please contact Amar Galla at amar.galla@toolagen.com