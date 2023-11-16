[Latest] Global Cloud Based Contact Center Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 60.77 Billion By 2032
Global Cloud Based Contact Center Market was at US$ 13.45 Bn in 2022 and is growing to approx US$ 60.77 Bn by 2032, with a CAGR growth of 26.48%, 2023 and 2032.
The Global Cloud Based Contact Center Market was estimated at USD 13.45 Bn in 2022 and is anticipated to reach around USD 60.77 Bn by 2032, growing at a CAGR of roughly 26.48% between 2023 and 2032.
Custom Market Insights
Global Cloud Based Contact Center Market: Overview
Cloud computing has helped grow the market by providing robust scalability, flexibility, convenience features, and affordability. Many organizations worldwide are migrating to or using cloud based products compared to on-premise products. During the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, contact centers were seen as a convenient and reliable option. It helped to provide continuity to the businesses.
As the need for remote work increased during the pandemic, contact centers proved to be a boon for market growth. Easy integration is offered to incorporate the cloud based systems, which shall prove to be another factor that will help the market’s growth.
It makes the transition easy. Even after the post-pandemic period, organizations have continued to provide work-from-home opportunities. Due to this, the demand for cloud based services will continue to grow in the coming years.
Global Cloud Based Contact Center Market: Growth Drivers
Cloud Based Contact Center Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics
To handle customer relationships, there is an evolution in contact centers. Increased use of multi-function units for managing customer relationships will help grow the market. The outbound calls, as well as the inbound calls, are collected in the contact centers through modern technologies. There has been an increased use of emails, chats, and web inquiries. Organizations’ increased adoption of cloud technologies, social media, and analytics will help them achieve great results.
Business operations of various organizations are enhanced due to this technology, which shall promote market growth in the coming year. Increased use of the contact centers of virtual type or video calls will lead to the market’s growth.
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Global Cloud Based Contact Center Market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 26.48% over the forecast period (2023-2032).
B) In terms of revenue, the Global Cloud Based Contact Center Market size was valued at around USD 13.45 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 60.77 Billion by 2032. Due to a variety of driving factors, the Market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) Much critical information is available online in the digital world. Much sensitive data is also stored, and cybercriminals target all this information. When it comes to the handling of all of this valuable information about the customers, organizations take great precautions.
D) One of the best opportunities provided in the market is that of customer service. Most organizations have increased their focus on delivering great customer service. It helps in increasing the revenue for the organizations. When it comes to specific services or products, a good experience is provided to the consumers, which will play an extremely important role in the market’s growth.
E) Increased use of cloud technologies in recent years for most modern businesses has made it a little difficult the operate the industry. Many organizations have adopted cloud-based platforms to have flawless and innovative customer experiences. Even though it provides many benefits like constant innovation, reduction in cost, flexibility, and integrated reporting, it still happens to be a risky and complex job.
F) The solution segment is expected to have a larger market share in the coming years. The increased use of managed and professional services has increased, and the market is expected to grow well. In addition, increased IVR, CTI, and ACD will provide good opportunities for market growth.
Regional Landscape
The North American region is expected to grow well in the coming years. In terms of revenue, it had a market share of U.S. dollars 3.60 billion in the past, and it will continue to grow well in the coming years. Many vendors in the North American market provide innovative solutions, so the market is expected to grow.
The presence of companies like Cisco, Microsoft, and Oracle will help grow the market. Investments have also increased to have better developmental and research activities in this region, which shall help the market’s growth in the coming years. In addition, increased use of cloud-based systems by various organizations will help enhance the business’s operations. Remote working has increased in recent years, and the market for cloud-based systems is expected to grow in the coming years due to this trend. The European market is also expected to grow in the coming years.
The Cloud-based Contact Center market is expected to grow well as there has been an increase in the use of cloud-based services. Adopting the advanced features in the contact centers will drive market growth in the European region. Increased use of cloud-based solutions in the Asia Pacific region will lead to the development of the market, especially for countries like India and China. There shall be increased adoption of these systems in Japan and South Korea. Digitization has played an extremely significant role in the growth of the Cloud Based Contact Center market.
Key Players
NICE (Israel)
Talkdesk (U.S.)
8×8 (U.S.)
Cisco (U.S.)
Genesys (U.S.)
Five9 (U.S.)
Vonage (U.S.)
Avaya (U.S.)
Others
The Global Cloud Based Contact Center Market is segmented as follows:
By Component
Services
Solutions
By Deployment
Private
Public
Hybrid
By Organization
Large enterprises
Small and medium enterprises
By End User
BFSI
Government
Telecommunication and information technology
Travel and hospitality
Retail and consumer goods
Entertainment and media
Others
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Global India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
