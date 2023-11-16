Marine Lubricants Market Size to Surpass USD 11.9 Billion by 2028, at a 2.4% CAGR from 2022 to 2029

Global Marine Lubricants Market include BP Plc, Chevron Corporation , ExxonMobil Corporation , Royal Dutch Shell Plc , TotalEnergies SE, Valvoline, and Petronas

The marine lubricants market is growing steadily, driven by increasing maritime activities, and a shift towards sustainable and high-performance lubrication solutions in the shipping industry.” — Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Exactitude Consultancy, “Marine Lubricants Market by Type (Mineral Oil, Synthetic Oil, Bio-based Oil, Engine Oil, Hydraulic Fluid, Compressor Oil) Application (Bulk Carriers, Tankers, Container Ships) Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa), Global Trends and Forecast from 2022 To 2029”, The market for Marine Lubricants to anticipate a rise from USD 6.8 billion in 2021 to USD 11.9 billion by 2029, at 2.4% CAGR over the appraisal period (from 2023 to 2029).

One of the main factors propelling the market forward is the abundance of shipping industries and the decrease in transportation and maintenance costs, which results in an increase in marine trade. Additives of different kinds can be added to mineral oils to enhance their functionality. Additionally, mineral oil works well with a variety of grease thickener systems. Because marine lubricants are inexpensive, readily available, and perform well, the market for them is growing in revenue. Mineral oil uses more fuel and degrades engine performance because it passes through engine circuits more slowly than synthetic oil.

Furthermore, artificially synthesized petroleum components and modified chemicals make up synthetic marine lubricants. These lubricants are more feature-rich, perform better, and work in very cold temperatures. They are usually regarded as higher quality greases when compared to mineral oil greases. These lubricants' exceptional qualities allow them to prolong the average drain interval in end-use sectors like industrial, marine, and automotive.

Industry experts claim that synthetic lubricants can triple the amount of time between drain intervals. As a result, the marine industry will use fewer lubricants. As a result, the demand for lubricants is decreased overall because fewer ships use synthetic. Mineral oil-based lubricants will eventually have to make way for synthetic and bio-based lubricants due to their increasing popularity, even though synthetic lubricants are still more expensive than their counterparts. As a result, there will be less marine lubricant used on each ship due to decreased lubricant consumption.

Recent Developments

• In March 2022, Shell plc completed the acquisition of the Environmentally Considerate Lubricants (ECLs) business of the PANOLIN Group. This involves the product formulations, , intellectual property, PANOLIN brand, international customer base, technology, and portfolio of products of ECL.

• In June 2021, BP p.l.c. made exopansion with a digital hub in Pune, India. This expansion is made to meet changing demands and achieve digital expertise by delivering sustainable solutions.

• In January 2023, TotalEnergies SE made an agreement with CEPSA to acquire its upstream business assets in United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Marine Lubricants Market Competitive Landscape:

The major vendors in the Marine Lubricants industry are

BP Plc. , Chevron Corporation , ExxonMobil Corporation , Royal Dutch Shell Plc , TotalEnergies SE, Valvoline, Petronas , Loil , Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd , Petrochemical Corporation , JX Nippon oil & Energy Corporation , Gulf Oil Corporation Ltd. , ENOC (Emirates National Oil Company) , ENI SPA , Indian Oil Corporation

Geographic Overview

In terms of geography, Europe shares 25% of the total market.. The market is driven by the shipping market's development and growth. The U.S. Department of Transportation, in November 2021, announced to speed up the country's waterways, ports, rivers, and freight transport with the country action plan with increased budget and resources. Also, Idemitsu Lubricants established a new plant in South America to provide customized lubrication services to its dedicated set of customers.

Moreover, Asia Pacific is projected to register a high CAGR in the global market. Increased globalization, trading activities, and expanding imports and exports favor the ship-building market, thereby creating a lucrative market opportunity for the marine lubricant industry players.

Key Market Segments: Marine Lubricants Market

By Type

• Mineral Oil

• Synthetic Oil

• Bio-Based Oil

• Engine Oil

• Hydraulic Fluid

• Compressor Oil

By Application

• Bulk Carriers

• Tankers

• Container Ships

By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East And Africa

