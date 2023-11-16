Submit Release
Orion Corporation: Managers’ transactions – Agendum Oy

ORION CORPORATION
MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS
16 NOVEMBER 2023 at 10.15 EET
        

Orion Corporation has received the following disclosure under Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, regarding transactions with shares and linked securities in Orion Corporation made by managers and their closely associated persons.

Orion Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Agendum Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person (1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Mikael Silvennoinen
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Orion Oyj
LEI: 74370029VAHCXDR7B745
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 43741/5/6

____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-11-15
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009014377
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 56 Unit price: 37.6 EUR
(2): Volume: 100 Unit price: 37.6 EUR
(3): Volume: 563 Unit price: 37.6 EUR

Aggregated transactions (3):
Volume: 719 Volume weighted average price: 37.6 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-11-15
Venue: CEUX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009014377
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 73 Unit price: 37.6 EUR
(2): Volume: 586 Unit price: 37.6 EUR
(3): Volume: 100 Unit price: 37.6 EUR
(4): Volume: 400 Unit price: 37.6 EUR
(5): Volume: 32 Unit price: 37.6 EUR

Aggregated transactions (5):
Volume: 1191 Volume weighted average price: 37.6 EUR

Orion Corporation

Liisa Hurme

President and CEO		     Olli Huotari

SVP, Corporate Functions		  

                                                

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
http://www.orion.fi/en
http://www.twitter.com/OrionCorpIR

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Orion has an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and self-care products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by Orion are used to treat cancer, neurological diseases and respiratory diseases, among others. Orion's net sales in 2022 amounted to EUR 1,341 million and the company had about 3,500 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.


Primary Logo

