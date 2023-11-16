In-Wheel Motors Market Size to Surpass USD 2741.46 Million by 2029, at a 20% CAGR from 2022 to 2029

In-Wheel Motors Market include Protean Electric, Elaphe, ZIEHL-ABEGG, Printed Motor Works Ltd., NTN, Schaeffler, TAJIMA EV, NSK Ltd, Ecomove, YASA and others.

The in-wheel motors market is thriving, spurred by the growing electric vehicle trend and advancements in automotive technology, elevating demand for compact and efficient propulsion systems.” — Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Exactitude Consultancy, “In-Wheel Motors Market by Propulsion (BEV, HEV, PHEV & FCEV), Vehicle Type (PC & CV), Motor (Axial & Radial), Cooling (Air & Liquid), Power Output (Up to 60 kW, 60-90 kW & Above 90 kW), Vehicle Class, Motor Weight and Region, Global trends and forecast from 2022 to 2029”, The market for In-Wheel Motors to anticipate a rise from USD 541 million in 2021 to USD 2741.46 million by 2029, at 20% CAGR over the appraisal period (from 2023 to 2029).

The increasing environmental concerns such as global warming, degradation of naturally occurring resources, and air & noise pollution are expected to drive the In-Wheel motors industry over the forecast year. The Global In-Wheel Motors Market research report provides a holistic evaluation of the market. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of key segments, trends, drivers, restraints, competitive landscape, and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market.

Get Sample PDF Brochure of In-Wheel Motors Market:

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2832/in-wheel-motors-market/#request-a-sample

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

• Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2023 updated report.

• About 100+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

• Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

• Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Growth, and Share for the Year 2023

• Includes [Tables and figures] have been updated

• The most recent version of the report includes the Top In-Wheel Motors Industry Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

• Exactitude Consultancy Research methodology

Recent Developments

• In June 2021, Local Motors and Protean Electric extended their long-standing partnership, inking a further three-year deal valued at USD 7.3 million. Under the extended partnership, Protean Electric will deliver its ProteanDrive in-wheel motors for Olli 2.0, the electric autonomous shuttles by Local Motors.

• In June 2019, NEVS acquired UK-based automotive technology firm Protean Electric for developing next-generation electric and autonomous vehicles. Protean Electric will continue to act as an independent entity post the acquisition.

• In January 2019, Hanseatische Fahrzeug Manufaktur (HFM) partnered with Elaphe to use in-wheel motors developed by Elaphe for its autonomous electric vehicle platform, “Motionboard”.

• In November 2018, Schaeffler acquired Elmotec Statomat GmbH, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of production machinery for the high-volume construction of electric motors with expertise in the field of winding technology. This acquisition helped Schaeffler expand its expertise in electric motors construction besides driving forward the implementation of its electric mobility strategy.

In-Wheel Motors Market Competitive Landscape:

The major vendors in the In-Wheel Motors industry are

• Protean Electric

• Elaphe

• ZIEHL-ABEGG

• Printed Motor Works Ltd.

• NTN

• Schaeffler

• TAJIMA EV

• NSK Ltd

• Ecomove

• YASA

Some Points On How the Report Benefits Stakeholders:

• The In-Wheel Motors Market reports include historical (2018–2020) and forecast (2022–2028) data points, revenues, and CAGR in table, figure, and chart formats, with detailed and qualitative, supporting written information for each.

• The report contains insights regarding growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, company profiles, strategic developments, expansion details, product launches, and various other aspects related to the market.

• Revenue break-up is provided for each segment in these formats for global, regional, and for each country in the respective region for each year between 2018 and 2029.

• The In-Wheel Motors Industry report contains data and information on customers, competitors, vendors/distributors, and other players and in the global marketplace.

• The report contains company profiles of the top companies operating in the In-Wheel Motors market along with their respective revenue and operating segments, geographical reach, market footprint, headquarters, growth rates, recent developments, product /services, expansion strategies, investments in expansion, and more.

• In-Wheel Motors Market research analysis is vital for all crucial business strategies and can aid in numerous ways and to provide a clearer understanding about strategies being deployed by competitors, product launches, competitive analysis, technological advancements and various other factors that enhance sales of a firm or perhaps provide insights to focus on merger and acquisition as a strategy or enter into strategic agreements or joint ventures etc.

Browse Full Premium Report | In-Wheel Motors Market Analysis with Strategic Developments

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2832/in-wheel-motors-market/

Market Dynamics:

Driver: Increasing penetration of electric vehicles globally.

The electric vehicle market is expanding quickly. Despite the conventional vehicle industry's negative growth due to the COVID-19 pandemic, global EV sales increased by 38% in 2020 compared to 2019. Manufacturers are being forced to offer electric vehicles globally due to factors like the increasing demand for low-emission vehicles and government regulations that support long-range, zero-emission vehicles through tax breaks and subsidies. The demand for electric vehicle parts and components is growing quickly in tandem with the rise in sales of electric vehicles.

Restraint: Increase in unsprung weight in wheel.

In order to enhance the ride quality, automakers like to minimize the amount of unsprung mass within the car. A vehicle's unsprung weight increases when in-wheel motor technology is installed, which may reduce ride comfort. The weight of the suspension, brakes, bearings, wheels, tracks, and a few other parts that are directly attached to the wheel collectively make up the unsprung weight or mass. The weight of parts like tires, wheel hubs, wheel axles, wheel bearings, and a portion of the weight of driveshafts, springs, shock absorbers, and suspension links are also included in the unsprung weight. Wheel stress will increase if the brakes are mounted on the wheel, which is directly subjected to unsprung weight.

Opportunity: Change in the regulatory environment globally.

There has been a lot of support on the policy front for promoting electric vehicles (EVs) over the past ten years. A report released by the International Energy Agency states that there will be 10 million cars on the road worldwide in 2020, with sales of electric vehicles accounting for 4.6% of all car sales globally. These changes demonstrate how people's preferences are shifting more toward electric cars as a result of policy support and growing public awareness of how burning fossil fuels is causing climate change.

Challenge: Rise in incidents of failure.

An important obstacle impeding the development of in-wheel motors is the increasing number of failures. Hyundai Motor had to stop using in-wheel motors because their electric buses were having motor problems. Hyundai's in-wheel motor has periodically encountered the dissimilarity phenomenon and rotor wear. According to the company, there was metal powder due to wear or dissimilarity because the moderator gear in the in-wheel motor was no longer functional. It was occasionally seen in the cars, causing the cars to stop while they were moving. Hyundai Motor then issued a recall for the 253 "Elec-city" electric buses that were manufactured and distributed between November 2018 and February 2020.

Key Market Segments: Global In-Wheel Motors Market

By Propulsion

• BEV

• FCEV

• HEV

By Vehicle Type

• Passenger Car

• Commercial Car

By Motor Type

• Axial Flux Motor

• Radial Flux Motor

By Power Output

• Up To 60 Kw

• 60–90 Kw

• Above 90 Kw

By Colling Type

• Air-Cooled

• Liquid-Cooled

Frequently Asked Questions

• What was the impact of covid-19 on In-Wheel Motors Market?

• What was the market value in 2022?

• Which region is a high share of the In-Wheel Motors Market?

• What are the opportunities in In-Wheel Motors Market?

• What is the forecast period of the In-Wheel Motors Market?

Discover more research Reports:

Luxury Cars Market by Vehicle Type (Hatchback, Sedan, Sport Utility and SUV), Drive Type (ICE and Electric) and Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Global trends and forecast from 2022 to 2029

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2998/luxury-cars-market/

Transportation Telematics Market by Type (OEM and Aftermarket), Application (Solutions and Services), Solution (Fleet Tracking and Monitoring, Driver Management, Insurance Telematics, Safety and Compliance, and V2X Solutions) and Region, Global trends and forecast from 2022 to 2029

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/3118/transportation-telematics-market/

Marine Lubricants Market by Type (Mineral Oil, Synthetic Oil, Bio-based Oil, Engine Oil, Hydraulic Fluid, Compressor Oil) Application (Bulk Carriers, Tankers, Container Ships) Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa), Global Trends and Forecast from 2022 To 2029

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/3126/marine-lubricants-market/

Highway Drive-Assist Market by Type (Mid Segment, Luxury Segment) Function (Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Centering Assist, Collision-Avoidance Assist) Component (Camera, Radar, Ultrasonic Sensor, Software Module, Navigation) Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa), Global Trends and Forecast from 2022 to 2029

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/3227/highway-drive-assist-market/

About Exactitude Consultancy

Exactitude Consultancy is a market research & consulting services firm which helps its client to address their most pressing strategic and business challenges. Our market research helps clients to address critical business challenges and also helps make optimized business decisions with our fact-based research insights, market intelligence, and accurate data.

Contact us

for your special interest research needs at sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com and we will get in touch with you within 24hrs and help you find the market research report you need.

Website: https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/