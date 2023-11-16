Shipping Container Market Size to Surpass USD 10.66 Billion by 2029, at a 4% CAGR from 2022 to 2029

Shipping Container Market

Global Shipping Container Market include BNH Gas Tanks, Bulkhaul Limited, Danteco Industry BV, Newport Tank, China International Marine Containers (Group) Ltd

The shipping container market is expanding rapidly, fueled by global trade growth, increased containerization, and a surge in e-commerce, driving demand for efficient cargo transportation solutions.” — Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Exactitude Consultancy, “Shipping Container Market by Product (ISO, Non-standard), Type (Dry, Reefer, Tank), Size (20’, 40’, High Cube), Flooring (Wood, Bamboo, Metal, Vinyl, Others), Application (Consumer Goods, Transport, Industrial Transport, Food Transport, Others) and Region, Global trends and forecast from 2022 to 2029”, The market for Shipping Container to anticipate a rise from USD 7.48 billion in 2021 to USD 10.66 billion by 2029, at 4% CAGR over the appraisal period (from 2023 to 2029).

A strong enough container for handling, storing, and shipping is a shipping container. Large reusable steel boxes for intermodal shipments and the common corrugated box are examples of these containers. Similar to cardboard boxes and pallets, containers are a way to bundle cargo and goods into large unitized loads that are easily handled, moved, and stacked. They can also be tightly packed in a ship or yard. Steel and aluminum are typically used to make them. Every container complies with the rules and specifications developed by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) in terms of both size and type.

Recent Developments

• In March 2023, Maersk announced a strategic partnership with Vestas, a leading wind turbine manufacturer, to explore the potential of wind energy to power container ships, aiming to decarbonize the shipping industry.

• In January 2023, Global Ports Investments, a leading container terminal operator, secured a $500 million loan facility from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to support its port infrastructure development projects.

• In November 2022, Evergreen Line, a major container shipping company, ordered 20 new ultra-large container vessels (ULCVs) from Samsung Heavy Industries, as part of its fleet expansion and modernization strategy.

• In September 2022, Flexport raised an additional $1.3 billion in a funding round led by SoftBank's Vision Fund 2, increasing its valuation to $19 billion. The funds will be used to expand its digital freight forwarding and logistics services.

Shipping Container Market Competitive Landscape:

The major vendors in the Shipping Container industry are

• BNH Gas Tanks

• Bulkhaul Limited

• Danteco Industry BV

• Newport Tank

• AP Moller- Maersk

• China International Marine Containers (Group) Ltd.

• CISCO Shipping Development Co. Ltd.

• CXIC Group

• Singamas Containers Holdings Co Ltd.

• W&K Containers, Inc.

Regional Insights

In 2020, the Asia Pacific region held a dominant position in the regional market, contributing more than 68.1% of the global revenue. Strong maritime trade with Asia Pacific nations like South Korea, China, Japan, and India has largely been responsible for its dominant position in the world market.

China, South Korea, and Japan are the top three shipbuilders. In 2019, these nations collectively accounted for 95% of the newly constructed ship deliveries. Large export volumes, intraregional trade, and growing manufacturing, especially in these nations, are anticipated to provide additional support for the market's expansion.

It is anticipated that developments in the ASEAN region will continue to be a major driver of the expansion of the shipping container market in Asia Pacific. The total value of goods traded in ASEAN has grown four times in the past 20 years, surpassing USD 2.8 trillion in 2019. Nevertheless, the COVID-19 pandemic caused a downturn in regional trade, which in turn caused a drop in the demand for shipping containers in 2020.

Currently the second-biggest market for shipping containers, Europe is expected to grow significantly between 2020 and 2028. Growing maritime trade is expected to continue to be a major driver of market expansion in Europe.

Key Market Segments: Global Shipping Container Market

By Product

• ISO Containers

• Non-Standardized Containers

By Type

• Dry Containers

• Reefer Containers

• Tank Containers

• Others

By Size

• 20’ Containers

• 40’ Containers

• High Cube Containers

• Others

By Flooring

• Wood

• Bamboo

• Metal

• Vinyl

• Others

By Application

• Consumer Goods Transport

• Industrial Transport

• Food Transport

• Others

By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East And Africa

