Senate Resolution 209 Printer's Number 1238

PENNSYLVANIA, November 15

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

209

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY KANE, TARTAGLIONE, FONTANA, CAPPELLETTI, BROWN,

MARTIN, HAYWOOD, DILLON, HUGHES, BREWSTER, SANTARSIERO AND

NOVEMBER 15, 2023

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, NOVEMBER 15, 2023

A RESOLUTION

Designating the month of November 2023 as "Good Samaritan Law

Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, On August 31, 2023, "Overdose Awareness Day" was

observed on the front steps of the Pennsylvania State Capitol;

and

WHEREAS, The Department of Health reported 5,146 drug

overdose deaths in this Commonwealth last year, a 4% decrease

from 2021; and

WHEREAS, A portion of these tragic deaths could be prevented

by utilizing Act 139 of 2014, which provides immunity to

individuals reporting an incident of drug overdose; and

WHEREAS, The provisions of this act were passed with

bipartisan and unanimous support by the General Assembly; and

WHEREAS, This act ensures that Pennsylvanians facing medical

emergencies are able to receive necessary medical attention; and

WHEREAS, In March 2021, the Government Accountability Office

(GAO) released a review of Good Samaritan laws throughout the

