Senate Resolution 209 Printer's Number 1238

Senate Resolution 209
PENNSYLVANIA, November 15
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
209
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY KANE, TARTAGLIONE, FONTANA, CAPPELLETTI, BROWN,
MARTIN, HAYWOOD, DILLON, HUGHES, BREWSTER, SANTARSIERO AND
CULVER, NOVEMBER 15, 2023
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, NOVEMBER 15, 2023
A RESOLUTION
Designating the month of November 2023 as "Good Samaritan Law
Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, On August 31, 2023, "Overdose Awareness Day" was
observed on the front steps of the Pennsylvania State Capitol;
and
WHEREAS, The Department of Health reported 5,146 drug
overdose deaths in this Commonwealth last year, a 4% decrease
from 2021; and
WHEREAS, A portion of these tragic deaths could be prevented
by utilizing Act 139 of 2014, which provides immunity to
individuals reporting an incident of drug overdose; and
WHEREAS, The provisions of this act were passed with
bipartisan and unanimous support by the General Assembly; and
WHEREAS, This act ensures that Pennsylvanians facing medical
emergencies are able to receive necessary medical attention; and
WHEREAS, In March 2021, the Government Accountability Office
(GAO) released a review of Good Samaritan laws throughout the
