Senate Resolution 207 Printer's Number 1237
PENNSYLVANIA, November 15 - PRINTER'S NO. 1237
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
207
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY REGAN, PHILLIPS-HILL, MARTIN, HAYWOOD, BROWN,
HUGHES AND CULVER, NOVEMBER 15, 2023
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, NOVEMBER 15, 2023
A RESOLUTION
Designating the week of November 11 through 18, 2023, as
"Kindness Week" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Since 1988, "World Kindness Day" has been celebrated
across the globe on November 13; and
WHEREAS, The World Kindness Movement was established to
promote kindness worldwide, to demonstrate the positive impacts
of large and small acts of kindness and to encourage harmony
among people; and
WHEREAS, Random acts of kindness to strangers and friends
alike can have meaningful, lifelong impacts on the recipient;
and
WHEREAS, When bystanders witness acts of kindness they are
likely to perform their own acts of kindness; and
WHEREAS, When individuals start making an effort to do small
acts of kindness it becomes a habit, which improves communities
and makes others feel valued; and
WHEREAS, Kindness Worldwide, Inc., was founded in 2023 in
York, Pennsylvania, following a stranger's random act of
