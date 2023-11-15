Submit Release
Senate Resolution 207 Printer's Number 1237

PENNSYLVANIA, November 15 - PRINTER'S NO. 1237

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

207

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY REGAN, PHILLIPS-HILL, MARTIN, HAYWOOD, BROWN,

HUGHES AND CULVER, NOVEMBER 15, 2023

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, NOVEMBER 15, 2023

A RESOLUTION

Designating the week of November 11 through 18, 2023, as

"Kindness Week" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Since 1988, "World Kindness Day" has been celebrated

across the globe on November 13; and

WHEREAS, The World Kindness Movement was established to

promote kindness worldwide, to demonstrate the positive impacts

of large and small acts of kindness and to encourage harmony

among people; and

WHEREAS, Random acts of kindness to strangers and friends

alike can have meaningful, lifelong impacts on the recipient;

and

WHEREAS, When bystanders witness acts of kindness they are

likely to perform their own acts of kindness; and

WHEREAS, When individuals start making an effort to do small

acts of kindness it becomes a habit, which improves communities

and makes others feel valued; and

WHEREAS, Kindness Worldwide, Inc., was founded in 2023 in

York, Pennsylvania, following a stranger's random act of

