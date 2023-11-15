Senate Resolution 206 Printer's Number 1236
PENNSYLVANIA, November 15 - PRINTER'S NO. 1236
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
206
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY CAPPELLETTI, NOVEMBER 15, 2023
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, NOVEMBER 15, 2023
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing the week of November 11 through 18, 2023, as "Hunger
and Homelessness Awareness Week" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, For more than 25 years, the National Coalition for
the Homeless and National Student Campaign Against Hunger and
Homelessness have sponsored "National Hunger and Homelessness
Awareness Week"; and
WHEREAS, In 1975, Villanova University hosted the first
"National Hunger and Homelessness Week"; and
WHEREAS, Universities, colleges, high schools and
organizations across the United States host events in their
communities to increase awareness about the daily effects of
hunger and homelessness; and
WHEREAS, In this Commonwealth, approximately 12% of the
entire population lives in poverty, more than 15,000 people are
homeless and 1,136,400 people are facing hunger; and
WHEREAS, This week focuses on giving and caring the week
before Thanksgiving, and the observance serves as a reminder
that hunger and homelessness do not stop for the holidays but
