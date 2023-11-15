Senate Bill 978 Printer's Number 1234

PENNSYLVANIA, November 15 - appointment. The amount paid to the accountant or firm in any

year shall not exceed the maximum allowed by law to be paid to

the board of auditors in any year unless the payment of an

additional amount is approved by the court.

(b) (1) [Subject to the provisions of paragraph (2), at] At

its annual organization meeting, or anytime thereafter, the

board of supervisors may by resolution appoint a certified or

competent public accountant or a firm of certified or competent

public accountants, either of which shall be registered in this

Commonwealth, to make an examination of all the accounts of the

township for the fiscal year stated in the resolution. The board

of supervisors shall determine the compensation of the appointed

accountant.

(2) At least thirty days prior to [the organizational

meeting or thirty days prior to any] the initial vote to appoint

a certified or competent public accountant or a firm of

certified or competent public accountants to replace the elected

auditors, the board of supervisors shall advertise in a

newspaper of general circulation the intent to appoint a

certified or competent public accountant or a firm of certified

or competent public accountants to replace the elected auditors.

(3) At least thirty days prior to the replacement, by

resolution, of an appointed certified or competent public

accountant or a firm of certified or competent public

accountants with the elected auditors for purposes of the audit,

settlement and adjustment of the accounts audited by the

appointee, the board of supervisors shall advertise in a

newspaper of general circulation the intent to return all powers

and duties of the elected auditors.

(c) When an accountant or firm is appointed under subsection

20230SB0978PN1234 - 2 -

