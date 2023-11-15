Senate Bill 986 Printer's Number 1233
PENNSYLVANIA, November 15 - PRINTER'S NO. 1233
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
986
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY ROBINSON, KANE, HAYWOOD, DILLON, TARTAGLIONE,
CULVER, SANTARSIERO, COMITTA, BOSCOLA, KEARNEY, COSTA,
SCHWANK, BREWSTER, PENNYCUICK, BAKER AND BARTOLOTTA,
NOVEMBER 15, 2023
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, NOVEMBER 15, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in grounds and buildings, providing
for certified point-of-use filter required; establishing the
Safe Schools Drinking Water Fund; and making an interfund
transfer.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known
as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a
section to read:
Section 743. Certified Point-of-Use Filter Required.--(a)
By January 1, 2026, each school entity shall:
(1) Ensure that all drinking water outlets in each school
building within the school entity are equipped with certified
point-of-use filters.
(2) Remove and replace existing drinking water fountains
without certified point-of-use filters with bottle-filling
