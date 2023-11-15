Senate Bill 986 Printer's Number 1233

PENNSYLVANIA, November 15 - PRINTER'S NO. 1233

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

986

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY ROBINSON, KANE, HAYWOOD, DILLON, TARTAGLIONE,

CULVER, SANTARSIERO, COMITTA, BOSCOLA, KEARNEY, COSTA,

SCHWANK, BREWSTER, PENNYCUICK, BAKER AND BARTOLOTTA,

NOVEMBER 15, 2023

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, NOVEMBER 15, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in grounds and buildings, providing

for certified point-of-use filter required; establishing the

Safe Schools Drinking Water Fund; and making an interfund

transfer.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known

as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a

section to read:

Section 743. Certified Point-of-Use Filter Required.--(a)

By January 1, 2026, each school entity shall:

(1) Ensure that all drinking water outlets in each school

building within the school entity are equipped with certified

point-of-use filters.

(2) Remove and replace existing drinking water fountains

without certified point-of-use filters with bottle-filling

