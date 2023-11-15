Senate Bill 982 Printer's Number 1235
PENNSYLVANIA, November 15 - PRINTER'S NO. 1235
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
982
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY DUSH, HUTCHINSON, BROWN, KEARNEY AND COMITTA,
NOVEMBER 15, 2023
REFERRED TO LOCAL GOVERNMENT, NOVEMBER 15, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of May 1, 1933 (P.L.103, No.69), entitled "An
act concerning townships of the second class; and amending,
revising, consolidating and changing the law relating
thereto," in contracts, further providing for letting
contracts.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 3102(g) of the act of May 1, 1933
(P.L.103, No.69), known as The Second Class Township Code, is
amended to read:
Section 3102. Letting Contracts.--* * *
(g) Unless covered under the bonding requirements of the act
of December 20, 1967 (P.L.869, No.385), known as the "Public
Works Contractors' Bond Law of 1967," the successful bidder
shall furnish a bond, or irrevocable letter of credit or other
security with suitable reasonable requirements acceptable to the
board of supervisors, guaranteeing performance of the contract,
in an amount as determined by the supervisors at the time of
advertising for bids which shall be not less than ten percent
