Senate Bill 982 Printer's Number 1235

PENNSYLVANIA, November 15 - PRINTER'S NO. 1235

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

982

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY DUSH, HUTCHINSON, BROWN, KEARNEY AND COMITTA,

NOVEMBER 15, 2023

REFERRED TO LOCAL GOVERNMENT, NOVEMBER 15, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of May 1, 1933 (P.L.103, No.69), entitled "An

act concerning townships of the second class; and amending,

revising, consolidating and changing the law relating

thereto," in contracts, further providing for letting

contracts.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 3102(g) of the act of May 1, 1933

(P.L.103, No.69), known as The Second Class Township Code, is

amended to read:

Section 3102. Letting Contracts.--* * *

(g) Unless covered under the bonding requirements of the act

of December 20, 1967 (P.L.869, No.385), known as the "Public

Works Contractors' Bond Law of 1967," the successful bidder

shall furnish a bond, or irrevocable letter of credit or other

security with suitable reasonable requirements acceptable to the

board of supervisors, guaranteeing performance of the contract,

in an amount as determined by the supervisors at the time of

advertising for bids which shall be not less than ten percent

