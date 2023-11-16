Aurora Mobile Limited Announces Third Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JG), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.



Third Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenues were RMB74.1 million (US$10.2 million), a decrease of 8% year-over-year.

was RMB21.8 million (US$3.0 million), a decrease of 18% year-over-year. Gross profit was RMB52.3 million (US$7.2 million), a decrease of 3% year-over-year.

were RMB60.0 million (US$8.2 million), a decrease of 25% year-over-year. Net loss was RMB7.0 million (US$1.0 million), compared with a net loss of RMB20.7 million for the same quarter last year.

was RMB6.8 million (US$0.9 million), compared with a net loss attributable to Aurora Mobile Limited’s shareholders of RMB20.4 million for the same quarter last year. Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was RMB2.1 million (US$0.3 million), compared with an adjusted net loss of RMB14.5 million for the same quarter last year.

Mr. Weidong Luo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Aurora Mobile, commented, “This 3rd quarter of 2023 has been a great quarter for us operationally and financially. Firstly, two of our business lines recorded sequential revenue growth in each of the 3 quarters of 2023. In particular, Developer Services - Subscription revenues grew 15% quarter-over-quarter and Vertical Applications revenue grew 6% quarter-over-quarter driven by Financial Risk Management revenue grew 11% quarter-over-quarter. Secondly, our gross profits in absolute dollar terms also grew in each of the 3 quarters in 2023. Thirdly, we achieved yet another lowest OPEX since IPO in this quarter. Last, but not least, we achieved Adjusted EBITDA positive this quarter.

Developer Services - Subscription revenues were RMB46.7 million, up 12% year-over-year and 15% quarter-over-quarter. This was mainly driven by increases in both ARPU and customer numbers year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter.

Our overseas product, EngageLab, has reached major key milestones in this quarter:

(1) we now have more than 100 paying customers;

(2) these customers came from 16 different countries and regions (including Hong Kong and Taiwan). In this quarter alone, we added 4 new countries;

(3) Thirdly, the cumulative signed contract value has exceeded RMB10 million.



Vertical Applications recorded the quarterly revenue growth in each of the quarters in 2023. In Q3’2023, it grew another 6% quarter-over-quarter fueled by the strong revenue growth from the Financial Risk Management segment.”

Mr. Shan-Nen Bong, Chief Financial Officer of Aurora Mobile, added, “In Q3’2023, we have yet another record low quarterly operating expenses at RMB60.0 million. The 3rd quarter operating expenses was down 25% year-over-year and 6% quarter-over-quarter. Maintaining low level of operating expenses is of critical importance to us. This was the main reason why we are able to record the lowest quarterly net loss in since IPO and turned Adjusted EBITDA positive in this quarter.

Our AR turnover days was at a healthy level of 40 days in this quarter. This is relatively consistent year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter.

Total Deferred Revenue, which represents cash collected in advance from customers for future contract performance, continued to be at high balance of RMB130.6 million. This is the 7th consecutive quarter where our deferred revenue balance has exceeded RMB130 million.”

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Revenues were RMB74.1 million (US$10.2 million), a decrease of 8% from RMB80.4 million in the same quarter of last year, attributable to a 10% decrease in revenue from Developer Services (mainly due to weakness in Value-Added Service revenue) and a 4% decrease in revenue from Vertical Applications.

Cost of revenues was RMB21.8 million (US$3.0 million), a decrease of 18% from RMB26.4 million in the same quarter of last year. The decrease was mainly due to a RMB8.5 million decrease in media cost, which is partially offset by a RMB1.9 million increase in technical service fee and a RMB1.8 million increase in short message cost.

Gross profit was RMB52.3 million (US$7.2 million), a decrease of 3% from RMB54.0 million in the same quarter of last year. The gross profit grew sequentially in each of the first 3 quarters of 2023 and recorded the highest quarterly number in 2023 to-date.

Total operating expenses were RMB60.0 million (US$8.2 million), a decrease of 25% from RMB80.0 million in the same quarter of last year.

Research and development expenses were RMB32.8 million (US$4.5 million), a decrease of 14% from RMB38.3 million in the same quarter of last year, mainly due to a RMB5.1 million decrease in bandwidth costs, a RMB4.7 million decrease in personnel costs, and a RMB4.5 million decrease in depreciation expense. The impact is partially offset by a RMB7.0 million increase in cloud costs.

Loss from operations was RMB7.7 million (US$1.1 million), compared with RMB26.0 million in the same quarter of last year. The loss from operations reduced by 70% year-over-year.

Net Loss was RMB7.0 million (US$1.0 million), compared with RMB20.7 million in the same quarter of last year. The net loss reduced by 66% year-over-year.

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was RMB2.1 million (US$0.3 million), compared with an adjusted net loss of RMB14.5 million in the same quarter of last year.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) turned positive at RMB4.5 million (US$0.6 million) compared with a negative RMB6.7 million for the same quarter of last year.

The cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investment were RMB98.4 million (US$13.5 million) as of September 30, 2023 compared with RMB116.3 million as of December 31, 2022.

Update on Share Repurchase

As of September 30, 2023, the Company had repurchased a total of 2,685,312 ADS, of which 854,213 ADSs, were repurchased during the third quarter in 2023.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses two non-GAAP measures, adjusted net income/(loss) and adjusted EBITDA, as a supplemental measure to review and assess its operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company defines adjusted net income/ (loss) as net loss excluding share-based compensation, reduction in force charges, impairment of long-term investment and change in fair value of foreign currency swap contract. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as net loss excluding interest expense, depreciation of property and equipment, amortization of intangible assets, amortization of land use right, income tax expenses/(benefits), share-based compensation, reduction in force charges, impairment of long-term investment and change in fair value of foreign currency swap contract.

The Company believes that adjusted net income/ (loss) and adjusted EBITDA help identify underlying trends in its business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that it includes in loss from operations and net loss.

The Company believes that adjusted net income/ (loss) and adjusted EBITDA provide useful information about its operating results, enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the management in their financial and operational decision-making.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using adjusted net income/(loss) and adjusted EBITDA is that they do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect the Company’s operations. Further, the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company’s performance. The Company encourages you to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure are included at the end of this press release.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.

For more information, please visit https://ir.jiguang.cn/.

Footnote:

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB7.2960 to US$1.00, the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System as of September 29, 2023.

AURORA MOBILE LIMITED UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”), except for number of shares and per share data) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30,

2022 June 30,

2023 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2023 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Revenues 80,431 73,331 74,058 10,150 241,908 212,822 29,170 Cost of revenues (26,403 ) (25,620 ) (21,756 ) (2,982 ) (75,904 ) (66,817 ) (9,158 ) Gross profit 54,028 47,711 52,302 7,168 166,004 146,005 20,012 Operating expenses Research and development (38,275 ) (30,243 ) (32,797 ) (4,495 ) (119,047 ) (94,721 ) (12,983 ) Sales and marketing (24,178 ) (20,009 ) (21,750 ) (2,981 ) (73,787 ) (60,649 ) (8,313 ) General and administrative(1) (17,569 ) (13,873 ) (5,436 ) (745 ) (69,366 ) (33,582 ) (4,603 ) Total operating expenses (80,022 ) (64,125 ) (59,983 ) (8,221 ) (262,200 ) (188,952 ) (25,899 ) Loss from operations (25,994 ) (16,414 ) (7,681 ) (1,053 ) (96,196 ) (42,947 ) (5,887 ) Foreign exchange (loss)/gain, net (449 ) (118 ) 26 4 (3,713 ) (67 ) (9 ) Interest income 276 354 269 37 1,915 953 131 Interest expenses (194 ) (218 ) (209 ) (29 ) (2,815 ) (650 ) (89 ) Other income/ (expenses) 5,479 (7,514 ) 411 56 24,010 (3,787 ) (519 ) Change in fair value of structured deposits 49 - 11 2 52 24 3 Change in fair value of foreign currency swap contract - - - - 764 - - Loss before income taxes (20,833 ) (23,910 ) (7,173 ) (983 ) (75,983 ) (46,474 ) (6,370 ) Income tax benefits/ (expenses) 110 179 177 24 (25 ) 506 69 Net loss (20,723 ) (23,731 ) (6,996 ) (959 ) (76,008 ) (45,968 ) (6,301 ) Less: net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests (296 ) (715 ) (225 ) (31 ) (2,357 ) (1,115 ) (153 ) Net loss attributable to Aurora Mobile Limited’s shareholders (20,427 ) (23,016 ) (6,771 ) (928 ) (73,651 ) (44,853 ) (6,148 ) Net loss attributable to common shareholders (20,427 ) (23,016 ) (6,771 ) (928 ) (73,651 ) (44,853 ) (6,148 ) Net loss per share, for Class A and Class B common shares: Class A and B Common Shares - basic and diluted (0.26 ) (0.29 ) (0.08 ) (0.01 ) (0.93 ) (0.56 ) (0.08 ) Shares used in net loss per share computation: Class A Common Shares - basic and diluted 62,306,416 62,943,573 62,731,319 62,731,319 62,168,880 62,813,504 62,813,504 Class B Common Shares - basic and diluted 17,000,189 17,000,189 17,000,189 17,000,189 17,000,189 17,000,189 17,000,189 Other comprehensive income/(loss) Foreign currency translation adjustments 3,472 2,787 (343 ) (47 ) 7,300 1,640 225 Total other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax 3,472 2,787 (343 ) (47 ) 7,300 1,640 225 Total comprehensive loss (17,251 ) (20,944 ) (7,339 ) (1,006 ) (68,708 ) (44,328 ) (6,076 ) Less: comprehensive loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests (296 ) (715 ) (225 ) (31 ) (2,357 ) (1,115 ) (153 ) Comprehensive loss attributable to Aurora Mobile Limited’s shareholders (16,955 ) (20,229 ) (7,114 ) (975 ) (66,351 ) (43,213 ) (5,923 ) (1) Starting from January 1, 2023, the Company adopted Accounting Standards Update (“ASU”) No. 2016-13, Financial Instruments-Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments (“ASU 2016-13”), which requires the measurement and recognition of expected credit losses for financial assets held at amortized cost. ASU 2016-13 replaces the existing incurred loss impairment model with an expected loss methodology, which will result in more timely recognition of credit losses.





AURORA MOBILE LIMITED UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”)) As of December 31, 2022 September 30, 2023 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 116,128 87,890 12,046 Restricted cash 132 491 67 Short-term investment - 10,000 1,371 Accounts receivable 29,727 31,255 4,284 Prepayments and other current assets 30,401 23,650 3,242 Amounts due from a related party 255 - - Total current assets 176,643 153,286 21,010 Non-current assets: Long-term investments 141,901 134,941 18,495 Property and equipment, net 14,947 1,939 266 Operating lease right-of-use assets(2) 33,756 6,556 899 Intangible assets, net 23,947 19,539 2,678 Goodwill 37,785 37,785 5,179 Other non-current assets 4,128 5,456 748 Total non-current assets 256,464 206,216 28,265 Total assets 433,107 359,502 49,275 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term loan 5,000 5,000 685 Accounts payable 18,169 20,229 2,773 Deferred revenue and customer deposits 138,804 130,588 17,899 Operating lease liabilities(2) 18,133 6,393 876 Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 75,333 70,956 9,725 Total current liabilities 255,439 233,166 31,958 Non-current liabilities: Deferred revenue 3,585 - - Operating lease liabilities(2) 6,959 968 133 Deferred tax liabilities 4,824 4,303 590 Other non-current liabilities 4,058 560 77 Total non-current liabilities 19,426 5,831 800 Total liabilities 274,865 238,997 32,758 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 30,552 29,864 4,093 Shareholders’ equity: Common shares 50 50 7 Treasury shares (1,689 ) (1,859 ) (255 ) Additional paid-in capital 1,037,007 1,043,930 143,083 Accumulated deficit (925,982 ) (971,424 ) (133,145 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 18,304 19,944 2,734 Total shareholders’ equity 127,690 90,641 12,424 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and shareholders’ equity 433,107 359,502 49,275 (2) The Company adopted ASU No. 2016-02, Leases (Topic 842) and the respective updates for annual reporting periods beginning after December 15, 2021 and interim periods within fiscal years beginning after December 15, 2022. Results for three months ended March 31, 2023, June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2023 are presented under the new accounting standard, while prior period amounts are not adjusted and continue to be reported in accordance with the Company's historical accounting practices under ASC 840.





AURORA MOBILE LIMITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”)) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30,

2022 June 30,

2023 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2023 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted Net Loss/ (Income): Net loss (20,723 ) (23,731 ) (6,996 ) (959 ) (76,008 ) (45,968 ) (6,301 ) Add: Share-based compensation 4,470 4,168 2,848 390 14,654 10,054 1,378 Reduction in force charges 1,712 1,051 619 85 5,903 2,358 323 Impairment of long-term investment - 9,660 5,604 768 7,016 15,264 2,092 Change in fair value of foreign currency swap contract - - - - (764 ) - - Adjusted net (loss)/ income (14,541 ) (8,852 ) 2,075 284 (49,199 ) (18,292 ) (2,508 ) Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA: Net loss (20,723 ) (23,731 ) (6,996 ) (959 ) (76,008 ) (45,968 ) (6,301 ) Add: Income tax (benefits)/ expenses (110 ) (179 ) (177 ) (24 ) 25 (506 ) (69 ) Interest expenses 194 218 209 29 2,815 650 89 Depreciation of property and equipment 5,868 1,799 868 119 18,854 4,853 665 Amortization of intangible assets 1,665 1,589 1,519 208 4,412 4,714 646 Amortization of land use right 183 811 - - 183 994 136 EBITDA (12,923 ) (19,493 ) (4,577 ) (627 ) (49,719 ) (35,263 ) (4,834 ) Add: Share-based compensation 4,470 4,168 2,848 390 14,654 10,054 1,378 Reduction in force charges 1,712 1,051 619 85 5,903 2,358 323 Impairment of long-term investment - 9,660 5,604 768 7,016 15,264 2,092 Change in fair value of foreign currency swap contract - - - - (764 ) - - Adjusted EBITDA (6,741 ) (4,614 ) 4,494 616 (22,910 ) (7,587 ) (1,041 )





AURORA MOBILE LIMITED UNAUDITED SAAS BUSINESSES REVENUE (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”)) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30,

2022 June 30,

2023 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2023 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Developer Services 57,003 52,072 51,534 7,063 172,009 149,071 20,432 Subscription 41,692 40,526 46,659 6,395 114,391 124,693 17,091 Value-Added Services 15,311 11,546 4,875 668 57,618 24,378 3,341 Vertical Applications 23,428 21,259 22,524 3,087 69,899 63,751 8,738 Total Revenue 80,431 73,331 74,058 10,150 241,908 212,822 29,170 Gross Profits 54,028 47,711 52,302 7,168 166,004 146,005 20,012 Gross Margin 67.2 % 65.1 % 70.6 % 70.6 % 68.6 % 68.6 % 68.6 %





