The Valens Clinic Introduces Telehealth Initiative to Expand Mental Health Care Access in Dubai
The Valens Clinic in Dubai announces the acquisition of a telehealth license, significantly enhancing the accessibility of its mental health care services.DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Valens Clinic, a pioneer in the realm of mental health care based in Dubai, proudly announces a significant leap forward in its mission to provide comprehensive, patient-centric mental health services. With the recent acquisition of a telehealth license from the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), The Valens Clinic is introducing the accessibility of mental health care in the region.
A New Era in Mental Health Care
Established on May 8th, 2023, The Valens Clinic has rapidly emerged as a leading institution dedicated to offering empathetic and evidence-based mental health care. This strategic acquisition marks a pivotal moment in the clinic's journey, underscoring its commitment to the core values of health, hope, and harmony.
Bridging the Gap with Telehealth
The integration of telehealth services is enabling The Valens Clinic to offer online psychotherapy sessions. This innovative approach allows individuals to receive therapeutic support from the comfort and privacy of their homes, addressing the growing need for accessible mental health care solutions.
Expert Care at Your Fingertips
Led by a team of proficient psychologists and therapists, including the highly skilled Psychologist Nour El Ali, The Valens Clinic is at the forefront of addressing mental health concerns with utmost care and professionalism. The telehealth services will not only provide flexibility in scheduling but also ensure a safe and comfortable environment for individuals to discuss their mental health issues openly.
Expanding Reach Beyond Boundaries
With the telehealth license, The Valens Clinic transcends geographical limitations, making its specialized services accessible to a broader audience across Dubai. This development is a significant step towards realizing the clinic's vision of creating a healthier, more resilient society where mental well-being is a priority.
A Commitment to Transformative Care
"The acquisition of the telehealth license is more than just an expansion of our services; it's a reflection of our dedication to making mental health care accessible to all," said Dr Joseph El Khoury, Co-Founder and CEO, at The Valens Clinic. "We believe that everyone deserves the right to quality mental health care, and with this new venture, we are making that belief a reality."
About The Valens Clinic
The Valens Clinic is a pioneering mental health care institution in Dubai, committed to providing compassionate and supportive mental health services. With a focus on patient-centric care, the clinic upholds the values of health, hope, and harmony in all its endeavors.
