Derby Barracks / DUI #2 / Negligent Operation - Crash Injury

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23A5005513

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Richard Berlandy

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 11/15/2023 @ 2248 Hours

STREET: VT Route 114

TOWN: Morgan

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: VT Route 111

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Tyleigh Deslandes

AGE: 31

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Charleston, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2005

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: CRV

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front End, Hood, Front Windshield

INJURIES: Serious but not life-threatening Injuries

HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of a single vehicle motor vehicle crash. The operator was identified as Tyleigh Deslandes (31) and was transported to North Country Hospital for injuries she sustained during the crash. Deslandes was travelling north on VT Route 114 when she went off the side of the road, striking a utility pole and splitting it in half. Investigations revealed Deslandes was driving at a high rate of speed while under the influence of alcohol. Deslandes was processed at North Country Hospital and issued a citation for DUI #2 and Negligent Operation.

MUG SHOT: Not Available

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Orleans County Superior Court

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/09/2023 @ 0830 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.