Derby Barracks / DUI #2 / Negligent Operation - Crash Injury
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23A5005513
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Richard Berlandy
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 11/15/2023 @ 2248 Hours
STREET: VT Route 114
TOWN: Morgan
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: VT Route 111
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Tyleigh Deslandes
AGE: 31
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Charleston, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2005
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: CRV
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front End, Hood, Front Windshield
INJURIES: Serious but not life-threatening Injuries
HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of a single vehicle motor vehicle crash. The operator was identified as Tyleigh Deslandes (31) and was transported to North Country Hospital for injuries she sustained during the crash. Deslandes was travelling north on VT Route 114 when she went off the side of the road, striking a utility pole and splitting it in half. Investigations revealed Deslandes was driving at a high rate of speed while under the influence of alcohol. Deslandes was processed at North Country Hospital and issued a citation for DUI #2 and Negligent Operation.
MUG SHOT: Not Available
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Orleans County Superior Court
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/09/2023 @ 0830 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.