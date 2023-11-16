St. Johnsbury Barracks / Arrest on warrant, Criminal DLS
CASE#: 23A4008429
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Wicks
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 11/15/2023 at 2319 hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: Rt. 5, St. Johnsbury
VIOLATION: Arrest on warrant, Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Jamie Cates
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnet, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Vermont State Police initiated a traffic stop on Rt. 5 in St. Johnsbury. While on the stop, State Police identified Jamie Cates (28) as the operator. After further investigation, it was found that Cates had an active warrant for his arrest. It was also found that Cates was operating a vehicle with a criminally suspended license. Cates was taken into custody and lodged at the Northeastern Regional Correctional Facility on a 200-dollar bail.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/16/2023 at 1230 hrs
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: NERC
BAIL: 200
MUG SHOT: N
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.