St. Johnsbury Barracks / Arrest on warrant, Criminal DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A4008429

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Wicks                           

STATION: St. Johnsbury                  

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 11/15/2023 at 2319 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rt. 5, St. Johnsbury

VIOLATION: Arrest on warrant, Criminal DLS

 

ACCUSED: Jamie Cates                                              

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnet, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police initiated a traffic stop on Rt. 5 in St. Johnsbury. While on the stop, State Police identified Jamie Cates (28) as the operator. After further investigation, it was found that Cates had an active warrant for his arrest. It was also found that Cates was operating a vehicle with a criminally suspended license. Cates was taken into custody and lodged at the Northeastern Regional Correctional Facility on a 200-dollar bail.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  11/16/2023 at 1230 hrs          

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: NERC   

BAIL: 200

MUG SHOT: N

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

