Rebirth Analytics Introduces Revolutionary Tool to Combat Child and Forced Labor in Supply Chains at APEC CEO Summit

The new tool highlights the importance of addressing child and forced labor in supply chains and the role that technology can play in achieving this goal.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Demonstrating a commitment to advancing corporate social responsibility, Rebirth Analytics proudly unveiled a groundbreaking tool aimed at assisting companies in identifying and combating child and forced labor within their supply chains. The announcement took place at the prestigious APEC CEO Summit this week, emphasizing the organization's dedication to addressing global economic and social challenges.Child and forced labor are pressing issues that continue to plague supply chains around the world. According to the International Labor Organization, an estimated 152 million children are victims of child labor, with 73 million of them engaged in hazardous work. This not only violates human rights but also poses a significant risk to businesses, as it can damage their reputation and lead to legal consequences.The tool, available for free at www.rebirthanalytics.com/labor leverages advanced artificial intelligence and vast datasets to provide businesses with critical insights into their supply chains. By utilizing this innovative solution, companies can now easily identify high-risk areas and take proactive steps to ensure their operations adhere to the highest ethical standards.“We are excited to introduce this groundbreaking tool at the APEC CEO Summit. There is no excuse for child and forced labor in any supply chain. It is our mission to use data and technology to create positive change and promote ethical business practices. With this tool, we hope to empower companies to take a proactive stance against child and forced labor in their supply chains,” said Chonchol Gupta, CEO of Rebirth Analytics.This development is particularly significant in the context of the APEC CEO Summit, where world business leaders are focusing on sustainable economic growth and ethical business practices. Rebirth Analytics' tool aligns perfectly with the Summit's goals of promoting inclusive and sustainable development.Designed for ease of integration into existing business processes, the tool is intuitive and accessible for companies of all sizes. Beyond merely identifying risks, it guides companies on concrete steps to mitigate them, thereby championing the cause of ethical supply chains.As the global economy continues to integrate, tools like this are essential for companies seeking to maintain responsible business practices. Rebirth Analytics' initiative is a commendable step towards a more ethical and sustainable future.For more information about the tool or to arrange an interview with Chonchol Gupta, please contact Media@RebirthAnalytics.com.