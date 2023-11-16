Northern Marianas College unveils new Health Simulation Center

As part of its commitment to bolster the CNMI’s local healthcare workforce, Northern Marianas College cut the ribbon for its new Health Simulation Center earlier this week. The center will be an addition to the campus and an integral part of the nursing and allied health programs. The center features high-quality patient mannequins in a simulated hospital room, equipped with a control room for instructors to monitor student performance.

