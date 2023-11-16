TomTom and Bridgestone Mobility Solutions Deepen Relationship to Enhance Fleet Electrification

TomTom and Bridgestone Mobility Solutions sign a multi-year contract to further extend their collaboration.



TomTom’s full location technology stack powers Bridgestone Mobility Solutions’ fleet management solution to help businesses and fleet managers efficiently operate and electrify their fleets.

AMSTERDAM, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TomTom ( TOM2 ) , the location technology specialist, today announced a multi-year contract with Bridgestone Mobility Solutions, a business unit of Bridgestone, to support businesses in optimizing their fleets and accelerating the transition to electric vehicles (EVs), helping to make mobility more sustainable and cities cleaner.

Bridgestone Mobility Solutions' fleet management software Webfleet leverages TomTom’s best-in-class navigation, maps, and live traffic data from more than 600 million connected devices worldwide. The result is an integrated fleet management solution that allows businesses to manage all their vehicles on a single platform. As part of the extended relationship, Webfleet incorporates TomTom's latest EV data and routing products into their solutions portfolio for Electric Vehicles, allowing them to support customers accelerate their transition to EV and run a reliable operation in a cost-effective way.

"Improving global logistics and helping our customers solve the challenges that come with fleet electrification remains a key goal for us at TomTom," said Mike Schoofs, Chief Revenue Officer, TomTom. “We’re excited to continue working with Bridgestone Mobility Solutions, a partner who shares our commitment to driving innovation in the fleet and logistics industry. Through this collaboration, both companies integrate what they do best into one solution to help businesses run smoothly and confidently electrify."

“At Bridgestone Mobility Solutions, we work to support the electrification of fleets globally,” said Paul Verheijen, Vice President of Product Strategy & Partnerships, Bridgestone Mobility Solutions. “Through this collaboration with TomTom, we help accelerate fleet electrification while utilizing industry-leading traffic data, maps, and navigation to better optimize fleet deliveries, improve driving behavior and range, and increase overall fleet productivity. We look forward to unlocking the full potential of e-mobility for a successful clean energy transition.”

About TomTom:

Billions of data points. Millions of sources. Hundreds of communities.

We are the mapmaker bringing it all together to build the world’s smartest map. We provide location data and technology to drivers, carmakers, businesses, and developers. Our application-ready maps, routing, real-time traffic, APIs, and SDKs enable the dreamers and doers to shape the future of mobility.

Headquartered in Amsterdam with 3,800 employees around the globe, TomTom has been helping people find their way in the world for over 30 years.

www.tomtom.com

About Bridgestone Mobility Solutions:



Bridgestone Mobility Solutions, a Business Unit of Bridgestone, is on a mission to move the world towards a sustainable future using data-driven mobility. We aim to become a one-stop shop for fleets, by combining our digital solutions with Bridgestone’s premium tyre products and service-focused retail network. Our comprehensive portfolio includes Webfleet (fleet management), Fleetcare (maintenance as a service), Tirematics (advanced tyre solutions), and Advanced Data Solutions.

Bridgestone Mobility Solutions contributes towards the delivery of The Bridgestone E8 Commitment. This broad, global corporate commitment clearly defines the value Bridgestone is promising to deliver to society, customers and future generations in eight focus areas: Energy, Ecology, Efficiency, Extension, Economy, Emotion, Ease and Empowerment. These provide a compass to guide strategic priorities, decision making and actions throughout every area of the business.

For more information, follow us on LinkedIn.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6de58722-7bef-4755-8b45-22c88559026d