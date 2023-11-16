Additional CPLT officers in the country to assist RSIPF for 17th Sol2023 Pacific Games

An additional China Police Liaison Team (CPLT) arrived in the country on 12 November 2023 to assist the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) for the Pacific Games 2023 (PG23).

The team arrived after an invitation from the Solomon Island Government to support the RSIPF. The team will work on a short-term arrangement with the current CPLT who is in the country on deployment and will assist with the security work.

Additional officers were met by Deputy Commissioner (DC) National Security and Operation Support (NSOS) of RSIPF when they arrived at Honiara International Airport.

DC Vaevaso warmly welcomed them on behalf of RSIPF and stated that China’s firm support will contribute to hold a Green and Safe Sol2023 Pacific Games.

The additional officers team up and assist with security preparation. They have been helping install and adjust security equipment including security inspection machines, metal detectors and providing specified training to the RSIPF on operating video transmission systems and using handheld metal detectors.

They will also work closely with RSIPF in audience entry security check and other related security work during the games.

This additional deployment is part of China’s support plan after the aid batches of security equipment and materials worth SBD 5mmilion for the Games.

RSIPF officers installing metal detectors with the assistance of CPLT officers.

Second at the back McFadden Aoranisaka, Chief of Staff to the Prime Minister Office observed while CPLT officers at the left introducing video transmission system at the Police Operation Centre

CPLT officers offering training to RSIPF on using handheld metal detector.

RSIPF officers train on how to use metal detectors.

RSIPF Press