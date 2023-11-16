SIAF and RSIPF help spread music, dancing and cheer at the National Referral Hospital

The National Referral Hospital (NRH) came alive on 15 November 2023 when members of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) and Solomons International Assistance Force (SIAF) visited with entertainments, gifts and a live musical performance.

SIAF’s Australian Defence Force (ADF) brass band joined the RSIPF band to put on a spectacular performance at the NRH which helped lift the spirits and cheer-up a crowd of NRH staff, patients and visitors.

SIAF members from the AFP and ADF used the opportunity to interact with NRH staff, patients and visitors and helped some sick children with small gifts to help bring smiles to their faces.

NRH Chief Executive Officer, Dr George Malefoasi, said he is delighted with the RSIPF and SIAF visit saying their staff and patients enjoyed it.

“It was a very enjoyable program. Patients and relatives really enjoyed it more so the children who were presented with gifts.

Our staff were out there, and few danced with the band. We would like to thank the RSIPF, SIAF and AFP for organizing the visit,” Dr. Malefoasi said.

AFP Solomon Islands Commander, Heath Davies, said the visit to the NRH underscores the mission of the SIAF in supporting the RSIPF.

“The SIAF team is here not only to assist with the security operations for the Pacific Games but to support the local community,” he said.

“The SIAF is pleased to continue supporting RSIPF and people of Solomon Islands. The performance and outreach by the RSIPF, AFP and ADF helped put smiles on the faces of patients, families and staff at the NRH.”

RSIPF Commissioner, Mostyn Mangau, said many sick people and even medical staff at the NRH would likely miss many activities of the Pacific Games due to illness and duty.

Commissioner Mangau conveyed his acknowledgement to medical staff at the NRH who will be working during the course of the event saying without the nurses and doctors, there would not be anywhere for patients to receive the help they need to recover.

“I appeal to the good law-abiding citizens of Solomon Islands to work together with your police RSIPF as the leading security agency for the 17th Sol2023 Pacific Games. Let’s make this event a memorable event for our future generation and other Pacific Island countries, said Mr. Mangau.

RSIPF and ADF band members during their musical performance at the NRH.

ADF members joined locals who come out to enjoy the day.

AFP members who are part of SIAF engaging with NRH staff and patients and presenting gifts to sick children during their visit to the NRH on 15 November.

An AFP member enjoying the company of one of those who attended the program at the NRH on Thursday.

