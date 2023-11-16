Magicycle Black Friday Bundle Deals: Up to $1100 off Selected Ebikes with Free Accessories
Prepare for the savings and adventure as Magicycle introduces Black Friday Bundle Deals, combining discounts with free accessories that are worth up to $899.ONTARIO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the holiday season is coming, Magicycle is elated to announce its early black friday electric bike deals, bringing their biggest discounts ever. Prepare for the savings and adventure as Magicycle introduces exclusive Black Friday Bundle Deals, combining substantial discounts with free accessories that are worth up to $899.
What Bundle Deals Are Available at Magicycle?
There are mainly 3 Magicycle Models available in the Bundle Deals - Magicylce Cruiser Pro, Magicycle Ocelot Pro, and Magicycle Deer.
Magicylce Cruiser Pro
As one of the most classic models from Magicycle, the Cruiser Pro has remained the bestseller. It comes with a 1000W peak-power motor, a 52V 20Ah large battery, hydraulic disc brakes, etc. This bike allows riders to run at a top speed of 28 mph and have a 60 - 80 mile range on a single charge.
What makes this bike more special is its front fork. The Cruiser Pro is equipped with a hydraulic front fork, absorbing more shocks and providing smoother rides.
Magicycle Ocelot Pro
Magicycle makes this Ocelot Pro for riders of all heights. The frame is designed to fit different riders and make sure they all ride comfortably. Also, this bike is equipped with a 52V 20Ah battery, a 1000W high-power motor, and hydraulic disc brakes. Its performance can be as impressive as the Cruiser Pro.
Magicycle Deer Ebike SUV
As the first ebike suv in the US, the Deer has the greatest performance among all the models. Besides a 52V 20Ah battery and hydraulic brakes, the Magicycle is equipped with an 1100W peak-power motor, which is more powerful than the 2 models above, and a full suspension system. This bike is a great fit for recreational riders who want to ride off-road and do some daily commutes.
There are a variety of free accessories you can get with the Magicycle bundle deals during ebike black Friday, including the matching battery, ebike car rack, and pet and child trailers. You can save up to $1100 with the Magicycle bundle deals. Magicycle claims to have a low price guarantee for every deal, which is available till the end of 2023.
How to Unwrap Your Black Friday Bundle
Ready to embark on this exhilarating journey of savings and adventure? Visit Magicycle ebike to explore the irresistible Black Friday Bundle Deals. Select the ebike that resonates with your riding spirit, complete with free accessories, and let the holiday adventure unfold. Hurry, these bundles won't wait, and neither should you.
About Magicycle
Magicycle is an ebike brand that commits to delivering unparalleled electric biking experiences with high-performance fat tire ebikes. With a passion for innovation and a rider-first approach, Magicycle continues to shape the future of electric biking.
