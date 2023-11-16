Aegon’s trading update for third quarter 2023

Please click here to access all 3Q 2023 Trading Update related documents

The Hague, November 16, 2023 - Continued commercial momentum in US business and increased capital generation

Operating capital generation before holding funding and operating expenses increases by 16% compared with the third quarter of 2022 to EUR 354 million reflecting business growth and improved underwriting variances

Capital ratios of the main units remain above their respective operating levels

Transaction combining Aegon’s Dutch businesses with a.s.r. closed in July; related EUR 1.5 billion share buyback on track with 32% completed in third quarter and 45% per November 10

Cash Capital at Holding increases to EUR 2.9 billion, driven by the proceeds from the a.s.r. transaction

Strong sales growth in US Strategic Assets, and life insurance business in Brazil. Sales momentum in asset management and UK Retail businesses continues to be affected by challenging market conditions

Reducing mortality risk in US Financial Assets via purchasing institutionally owned universal life policies

Lard Friese, Aegon CEO, commented:

“For the third quarter in a row, we saw continued commercial momentum in the US and strong overall operating capital generation which benefited from exceptional items. We expect the full-year 2023 operating capital generation from the units to be around EUR 1.2 billion; up from the previous guidance of more than EUR 1.0 billion. I am proud of what the teams have achieved so far and would like to express my gratitude to my colleagues for all of their hard work.

As outlined at our Capital Markets Day 2023 in June, a key strategic focus is to ensure that our US business, Transamerica, reaches its full potential. In the third quarter, Transamerica’s Strategic Assets have continued to deliver growth. Individual Solutions generated new life sales of USD 118 million, an increase of 10% compared with the prior year period. World Financial Group’s (WFG) sales force grew by 17% compared with a year earlier to almost 70,000 licensed agents. Workplace Solutions more than doubled its written sales of mid-sized retirement plans to USD 1.8 billion compared with the same period last year. We expect that this progress in the middle market will translate into higher gross deposits in the coming quarters. These are important achievements in our ambition to build America’s leading middle market life insurance and retirement company.

Our joint venture in Brazil, Mongeral Aegon Group, also delivered strong growth, with new life sales almost doubling to EUR 49 million compared with the year ago period. This follows our recent investment that increased Aegon’s economic ownership of Mongeral Aegon Group to almost 60%.

Results at Aegon’s UK Retail business continued to be affected by reduced customer activity because of the current macro-economic environment, as well as an industry-wide reduction of transfers from defined benefit to defined contribution pensions. Our UK Workplace segment saw continued high levels of inflows due to the onboarding of new schemes and higher net deposits on existing schemes. However, these were more than offset by the departure of a large, low margin pension scheme.

While results at Aegon Asset Management (Aegon AM) continued to be affected by adverse investor sentiment across the industry, we did see positive net flows at our Chinese asset management partnership. We are adapting to the reality of current market conditions and have taken cost reduction measures in our Global Platform business that we expect will improve Aegon AM’s performance. In addition, as a result of its asset management partnership with a.s.r., Aegon AM has further strengthened its leading positions in Alternative Fixed Income and Retirement Investment Solutions in the Netherlands.

Transamerica continued to reduce its exposure to Financial Assets and to improve the level and predictability of its capital generation. A clear example is the ongoing program of purchasing institutionally owned universal life policies to reduce the mortality risk of the portfolio. At the end of the third quarter, 20% of the face value of this book had been purchased, which is half of the amount targeted by 2027.

Finally, at the end of September, Aegon moved its legal seat to Bermuda and in doing so became a Bermuda entity: Aegon Ltd. Following this, responsibility for Aegon’s group supervision moved to the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

As we move to the fourth quarter, our continued commercial performance and operating capital generation provides Aegon with a solid basis as it continues with the next chapter of its transformation. And, while many things have recently changed in our company, our focus remains the same: delivering value to all of our customers, shareholders and other stakeholders.”

About Aegon

Aegon is an international financial services holding company. Aegon’s ambition is to build leading businesses that offer their customers investment, protection and retirement solutions. Its portfolio of businesses includes fully owned subsidiaries in the US, UK and a global asset manager. In addition, Aegon has partnerships in Spain & Portugal, Brazil, and China, which create value by combining strong local partners with Aegon’s international expertise. In the Netherlands, Aegon generates value via a strategic shareholding in a market leading insurance and pensions company.

Aegon's purpose of helping people live their best lives runs through all its activities. As a leading global investor and employer, Aegon seeks to have a positive impact by addressing critical environmental and societal issues, with a focus on climate change and inclusion & diversity. Aegon is headquartered in The Hague, the Netherlands, and listed on Euronext Amsterdam and the New York Stock Exchange. More information can be found at aegon.com.

