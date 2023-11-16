Zinc Chemical Market to Grow at a Tremendous CAGR of 5.52% with Forecast by 2029 | Exactitude Consultancy

Zinc Chemical Market

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The zinc chemical market is expected to grow at 5.52 % CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 15.08 billion by 2029 from USD 9.30 billion in 2022.

Zinc chemicals are a diverse group of compounds derived from zinc, a metallic element. These chemicals find applications in various industries, including agriculture, rubber, ceramics, glass, pharmaceuticals, and the chemical industry. The market for zinc chemicals is influenced by factors such as industrial growth, technological advancements, and global economic trends. Zinc chemicals are inorganic chemical substances that are frequently used in a variety of applications. Due to it aids in fundamental cellular function and, consequently, the efficient operation of the reproductive system, zinc is an essential mineral for one’s physical and mental health. Additionally, zinc supports a stronger immune system and the prevention of common skin conditions. In ointments for minor skin issues including cuts and itching, zinc chloride, zinc oxide, and zinc sulfate are the three inorganic zinc compounds that are most frequently utilized. These chemical compounds’ distinctive properties are used in a variety of products, including pharmaceuticals and rubber matrix.

Recent News:

01 June 2022: Aterian Investment Partners (“Aterian”) had combined U.S. Zinc and EverZinc, two of the largest global producers of zinc chemical products, to form the pre-eminent global zinc chemistry business.

22 September 2020: EverZinc will take part in the European project LOLABAT that was awarded a Horizon 2020 program grant of more than 7 M€ by the European Commission to develop the next-generation batteries for stationary energy storage.

Asia Pacific region is expected to show 40% growth in the forecast period.

The vast and widespread usage of zinc chemical derivatives in a range of applications, including chemical processing, rubber processing, agriculture, and other fields, predicts that the Asia-Pacific area will predominate. Growth in the agricultural and automotive industries has led to a rise in the usage of chemicals containing zinc in the area. The region’s market is anticipated to experience growth in the near future as a result of the expanding manufacturing of chemical compounds. Future expansion will likely be influenced by the cheap cost of chemical raw materials and their accessibility. With India’s growth rate being the highest over the projection period, China is anticipated to hold the largest market share in the Asia Pacific zinc chemicals sector.

Key Zinc Chemicals:

• Zinc Oxide:

Used in the rubber industry, ceramics, glass, pigments, and as a UV absorber in sunscreens.

• Zinc Sulfate:

Commonly used in agriculture as a fertilizer, in the pharmaceutical industry, and in water treatment.

• Zinc Carbonate:

Used in the rubber industry, as a drying agent in the paint and varnish industry, and in the production of ceramics.

• Zinc Chloride:

Widely used in galvanizing steel, in the textile industry, and as a catalyst in various chemical processes.

• Zinc Phosphate:

Used as a corrosion inhibitor in coatings, in the manufacturing of rubber, and in the production of fertilizers.

Market Trends:

• Growing Demand in Agriculture:

Zinc chemicals, particularly zinc sulfate, play a crucial role in agriculture as a micronutrient fertilizer to address zinc deficiencies in soils.

• Expansion in the Rubber and Tire Industry:

The rubber industry's growth, driven by the increasing demand for tires and rubber products, contributes to the demand for zinc oxide and other zinc chemicals.

• Rise in Cosmetic and Pharmaceutical Applications:

Zinc oxide is widely used in the cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries, especially in sunscreens and skin care products, contributing to market growth.

• Focus on Corrosion Protection:

Zinc phosphate is used as a corrosion inhibitor in coatings, and the emphasis on anti-corrosion solutions in various industries drives the demand for this zinc chemical.

• Technological Advancements:

Ongoing research and development activities focus on improving the efficiency and applications of zinc chemicals, leading to technological advancements in the market.

Zinc Chemical Market Key Player

The zinc chemical market key players include Weifang Longda Zinc Industry Co., Ltd., HAKUSUI TECH., RUBAMIN, Zochem, Inc., Akrochem Corporation, L. Brügge¬mann GmbH & Co. KG, EverZinc, Pan-Continental Chemical Co., Ltd., TIB Chemicals AG, Rech Chemical Co.Ltd.

Companies are mainly in Zinc Chemical they are competing closely with each other. Innovation is one of the most important key strategies as it has to be for any market. However, companies in the market have also opted for and successfully driven inorganic growth strategies like mergers & acquisitions, and so on.

Key Market Segments: Zinc Chemical Market

Zinc Chemical Market by Type, 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Kilotons).

• Zinc Carbonate

• Zinc Sulfate

• Zinc Oxide

• Zinc Chloride

• Others

Zinc Chemical Market by Application, 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Kilotons).

• Rubber Compounding

• Agriculture

• Glass & Ceramics

• Paint & Coatings

• Food & Pharmaceuticals

• Textiles

• Chemicals

• Others

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

• Industrial Growth: The overall growth of industries such as rubber, agriculture, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals drive the demand for zinc chemicals in various applications.

• Agricultural Practices: Increasing awareness of the importance of micronutrients in agriculture and efforts to enhance crop yields contribute to the demand for zinc chemicals as fertilizers.

• Corrosion Protection Needs: The need for corrosion protection in industries such as automotive and construction boosts the demand for zinc chemicals, especially zinc phosphate.

Restraints:

• Fluctuating Raw Material Prices: The market is influenced by the availability and pricing of zinc, and fluctuations in raw material prices can impact the overall cost structure.

• Environmental Concerns: Environmental regulations and concerns related to the mining and processing of zinc may pose challenges for the industry.

Opportunities:

• Rising Applications in Emerging Markets: As industrialization and infrastructure development increase in emerging markets, there are opportunities for the expansion of the zinc chemicals market.

• Development of High-Performance Products: Innovations in the formulation of zinc chemicals to enhance performance characteristics present opportunities for market growth.

Challenges:

• Competition from Alternatives: Zinc chemicals face competition from alternative products, and the market's response to substitutes can pose challenges for traditional zinc chemical applications.

• Regulatory Compliance: Compliance with evolving environmental and safety regulations can be challenging for manufacturers in the zinc chemical industry.

Key Question Answered

1. What is the expected growth rate of the zinc chemical market over the next 7 years?

2. Who are the major players in the zinc chemical market and what is their market share?

3. What are the end-user industries driving demand for market and what is their outlook?

4. What are the opportunities for growth in emerging markets such as Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa?

5. How is the economic environment affecting the zinc chemical market, including factors such as interest rates, inflation, and exchange rates?

6. What is the expected impact of government policies and regulations on the zinc chemical market?

7. What is the current and forecasted size and growth rate of the global zinc chemical market?

8. What are the key drivers of growth in the zinc chemical market?

