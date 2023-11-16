Suspect Arrested for Stealing Police Vehicle

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District have arrested a man who stole a police vehicle in the 4200 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest.

On Friday, November 10, 2023, at approximately 3:45 am, the suspect stole a University of the District of Columbia (UDC) police vehicle from the campus. The vehicle was later recovered.

On Wednesday, November 15, 2023, 50-year-old Donald Gladden was arrested and charged with Theft I (Stolen Auto) and Theft from Motor Vehicle.

CCN: 23184850