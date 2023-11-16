Global Mosquito Repellent Market to Garner $6.0 Bn at 5.6% CAGR by 2027: Says AMR

The global mosquito repellent market is driven by increase in health concerns and literacy levels, cost efficiency of mosquito repellent products, and surge in incidences of mosquito borne diseases.

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Mosquito Repellent Market by Type (Coil, Spray, Cream & Oil, Vaporizer, Mat, and Others) and Distribution Channel (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Independent Stores, Online, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027."According to the report, the global mosquito repellent market size was valued at $4.1 billion in 2020 and is estimated to reach $6.0 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027.



Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

The global mosquito repellent market is driven by increase in health concerns and literacy levels, cost efficiency of mosquito repellent products, and surge in incidences of mosquito borne diseases. However, fake mosquito repellents flooded in the city markets hampers the market growth. On the other hand, an increase in the demand of herb-based repellents, aggressive marketing, and positioning strategies are expected to shower lucrative opportunities in the coming years.

The spray segment to maintain its dominant status-

By product type, the spray segment contributed to more than one-third of the global mosquito repellent market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period, attributed to high-performance efficiency of spray. However, the vaporizer segment is projected to show the fastest CAGR of 6.8% from 2020 to 2027, as the vaporizers are cost-effective, smoke free, and can work indoors.

The independent stores segment to lead the market-

By distribution channel, the independent stores segment accounted for the highest market share with more than two-fifths of the global mosquito repellent market in 2019, and is anticipated to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period, as independent stores are flexible and reliable options for customers. However, the online sales channel segment is expected to garner the fastest CAGR of 7.8% from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed to an increase in penetration of multiple online portals in emerging regions and a rise in the number of offers or discounts to attract the consumer.

Asia-Pacific to grow at a significant pace by 2027-

By region, the Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest market share based on revenue, generating nearly half of the global mosquito repellent market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the same region is estimated to generate the fastest CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2027. This is owing to the increase in the number of vectors borne diseases in the Asia-Pacific region.

Leading market players:

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Sawyer Products, Inc.

Coghlan's Ltd.

Dabur International Ltd

S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

Godrej Consumer Products Limited

Himalaya Herbals

Jyothy Laboratories Ltd.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.

